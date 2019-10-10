Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Kashmir Valley may h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir Valley may have mobiles sans net

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 10, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Connectivity to be restored phase-wise.
Securitymen stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar on Wednesday. The efforts of the J&K administration to reopen colleges failed as students did not turn up for their classes (Photo: AP)
 Securitymen stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar on Wednesday. The efforts of the J&K administration to reopen colleges failed as students did not turn up for their classes (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: The mobile phones may buzz again in Kashmir Valley soon. However, the internet services will remain suspended for some more time, official sources here said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the government has decided to ask the service providers to restore mobile phone connectivity across the Valley in a phased manner.  “The restoration of mobile phone services may start soon. However, the internet services will remain suspended for some more time,” said a senior police official who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity.  

 

Both mobile and landline phone and internet services across Kashmir Valley and Jammu region were withdrawn as part of complete communication blockade ordered by the government in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of stripping the state of its special status and splitting it into two Union territories on August 5.

Though the landline phone services were restored in the Valley few weeks later and also voice calls on mobile phones started working in a few areas of frontier district of Kupwara, internet services have remained suspended across all platforms.

The landline and mobile phone services were made functional also in Jammu region.

The authorities have repeatedly sought to justify the denial of access to internet and mobile phone services in the Valley by asserting that such steps were necessary to maintain order and prevent violence and pointed to the relatively limited number of incidents of violence compared with previous bouts of unrest.

The communication blockade which has had adversely affected the media and medical fraternities, students, travel organisations, trade startups, online services and others evoked severe criticism at home and abroad.

...
Tags: kashmir valley


Latest From Nation

Sushilkumar Shinde

Sushilkumar Shinde says NCP and Congress should merge

All monuments have been illuminated ahead of Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram. — DC

Walk into beautified fortress

The Vacation Bench headed by Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition by Mr Mallanna, who is contesting the by-election from Huzurnagar scheduled for October 21.

Telangana High Court to cops: Let mallanna campaign

He fell at a distance and had a head injury. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man hurt in mishap had helmet on tank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain continues to haunt city

With the sewer manhole at Bholakpur in Musheerabad road broken, motorists are forced to wade through overflowing sewage. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Kodela Sivaramakrishna’s son gets bail in theft case

AP Assembly officials who found Assembly furniture missing, discovered that the furniture was illegally shifted during the shifting of furniture from the old Assembly at Hyderabad to the new Assembly at Amaravati.

City lab misdiagnoses healthy man as HIV+

Mr Ahmed was preparing to migrate to Saudi Arabia for work and to that end had sought a medical certificate from the centre. (Representational Image)

Virtual reality animation on Hayat Bakshi Begum

Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum (File Photo)

Delhi court grants CBI 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham