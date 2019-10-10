Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Kalakshetra artistes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kalakshetra artistes to enthral Modi, Xi Jinping

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Oct 10, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Sources said Modi and Xi would stroll around the eight century Rock Temple built by Narasimhavarman II before settling down for the Kalakshetra show.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chennai: Kalakshetra, the world renowned school of fine arts founded by the legendary Rukmini Devi Arundale in the city, has rehearsed and readied an ensemble of its signature ballets to enthral Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his guest, Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram on Friday evening.

"The students and gurus of Kalakshetra will present to the dignitaries dance dramas on Mahatma Gandhi and Ramayana, besides a Kathakali performance lasting about five minutes. The show will start typically with a brief Alarippu invocation and end with Thillana", said a source.

 

"The big challenge is to finish it all in 25 minutes given to the artistes. It would need at least double that time to do justice, but then, there is serious time limitation considering that the dignitaries have other important things to do", added the source, pointing out that just getting off the stage for a group and getting on the next one would take at least five minutes.

Sources said Modi and Xi would stroll around the eight century Rock Temple built by Narasimhavarman II before settling down for the Kalakshetra show, which will include the Shanti Sutra - Kabir Das bhajan symbolising peace and love - and Sethubandanam from the Pattabhishekam in Ramayana, besides the Kathakali piece.

While Rukmani Devi had created the Sethubandanam ballet, the present director of Kalakshetra, Revathi Ramachandran, conceptualised Shanti Sutra and had its maiden performance on October 1 last year, on the eve of Gandhiji's birthday.

The tribute to the Mahatma explores the message of peace that linked him and Kalakshetra's founder, Rukmani Amma, explained a source.

...
Tags: kalakshetra, chinese president xi jinping
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Four hi-tech, hi-speed cars were flown in along with spares and technicians by a Boeing-747 from Beijing late Tuesday night.

Chinese convoys reach India

Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi

China’s Kashmir-remark irks India

Fishing boats stay off sea at Mahabalipuram coast on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Security checks: Fishermen avoid venturing into sea

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Summit has raised stature of Tamil Nadu globally: Edappadi K Palaniswami



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain continues to haunt city

With the sewer manhole at Bholakpur in Musheerabad road broken, motorists are forced to wade through overflowing sewage. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Kodela Sivaramakrishna’s son gets bail in theft case

AP Assembly officials who found Assembly furniture missing, discovered that the furniture was illegally shifted during the shifting of furniture from the old Assembly at Hyderabad to the new Assembly at Amaravati.

City lab misdiagnoses healthy man as HIV+

Mr Ahmed was preparing to migrate to Saudi Arabia for work and to that end had sought a medical certificate from the centre. (Representational Image)

Virtual reality animation on Hayat Bakshi Begum

Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum (File Photo)

Delhi court grants CBI 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham