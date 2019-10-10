Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 J&K administrati ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K administration to release three politicians from detention today

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone will be released on various grounds which includes signing of a bond.
More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to abrogate the special status. (Photo: File)
 More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to abrogate the special status. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will release three politicians detained since August 5 after the Centre abrogated special status granted to the state under the Constitution, officials said on Wednesday night.

Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone will be released on various grounds which includes signing of a bond, they said, explaining the reasons for ending of their detention.

 

While Mir is a former MLA of the PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from North Kashmir and later resigned from the party. He was considered close to People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

Noor Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party's show in the militancy-infested Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city. Before his release, he will be signing a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour, the officials said.

The governor administration had earlier released Imran Ansari of the People's Conference and Syed Akhoon on health grounds on September 21. More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to abrogate the special status.

The detainees include three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Over 250 were sent to the jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah was subsequently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, while other politicians were mostly detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, kashmir issue, article 370, mehbooba mufti, omar abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

It said however that the interest of the wife is also required to be protected financially so that she may not have to suffer and depend upon others. (Representational Image)

‘Irretrievable break down’: SC grants divorce to couple separated for 22 yrs

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

It's Cong's habit to make fun of Indian culture, Hindu beliefs: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: No data on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's location, Apple tells court

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign

PM's new official aircraft will be flown by Air Force pilots: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Rain continues to haunt city

With the sewer manhole at Bholakpur in Musheerabad road broken, motorists are forced to wade through overflowing sewage. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Kodela Sivaramakrishna’s son gets bail in theft case

AP Assembly officials who found Assembly furniture missing, discovered that the furniture was illegally shifted during the shifting of furniture from the old Assembly at Hyderabad to the new Assembly at Amaravati.

City lab misdiagnoses healthy man as HIV+

Mr Ahmed was preparing to migrate to Saudi Arabia for work and to that end had sought a medical certificate from the centre. (Representational Image)

Virtual reality animation on Hayat Bakshi Begum

Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham