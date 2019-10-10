Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Hyderabad: Inebriate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Inebriated youth stabs his younger brother to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 10, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 1:49 am IST
The injured was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment but while undergoing treatment, he died.
Gopalpuram police booked a case of murder on Wednesday and further investigation is underway. According to the Gopalapuram police, the deceased, identified as P. Santosh Yadav, 31, came to his residence in a drunken condition and started quarrelling with his mother and younger brother Sai Kumar. (Representational image)
 Gopalpuram police booked a case of murder on Wednesday and further investigation is underway. According to the Gopalapuram police, the deceased, identified as P. Santosh Yadav, 31, came to his residence in a drunken condition and started quarrelling with his mother and younger brother Sai Kumar. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A 31 year-old was stabbed to death by his own younger brother after  the deceased started quarrelling with his family members in an inebriated condition on Tuesday. Gopalpuram police booked a case of murder on Wednesday and further investigation is underway. According to the Gopalapuram police, the deceased, identified as  P. Santosh Yadav, 31, came to his residence in a drunken condition and started quarrelling with his mother and younger brother Sai Kumar.

M. Niranjan Reddy, inspector of police, Gopalpuram said, “Angered, Kumar, in a fit of rage stabbed  his brother with a small flower cutter on his neck, chest, and abdomen. The injured was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment but while undergoing treatment, he died.”

 

Based on a complaint from the deceased's wife, Parsha Madhuri, the Gopalpuram police booked a case under Section 302 of the IPC.

...
Tags: stabbed to death, investigation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Four hi-tech, hi-speed cars were flown in along with spares and technicians by a Boeing-747 from Beijing late Tuesday night.

Chinese convoys reach India

Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi

China’s Kashmir-remark irks India

Fishing boats stay off sea at Mahabalipuram coast on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Security checks: Fishermen avoid venturing into sea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kalakshetra artistes to enthral Modi, Xi Jinping



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain continues to haunt city

With the sewer manhole at Bholakpur in Musheerabad road broken, motorists are forced to wade through overflowing sewage. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Kodela Sivaramakrishna’s son gets bail in theft case

AP Assembly officials who found Assembly furniture missing, discovered that the furniture was illegally shifted during the shifting of furniture from the old Assembly at Hyderabad to the new Assembly at Amaravati.

City lab misdiagnoses healthy man as HIV+

Mr Ahmed was preparing to migrate to Saudi Arabia for work and to that end had sought a medical certificate from the centre. (Representational Image)

Virtual reality animation on Hayat Bakshi Begum

Tomb of Hayat Bakshi Begum (File Photo)

Delhi court grants CBI 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham