Hyderabad: Inebriated youth stabs his younger brother to death

Hyderabad: A 31 year-old was stabbed to death by his own younger brother after the deceased started quarrelling with his family members in an inebriated condition on Tuesday. Gopalpuram police booked a case of murder on Wednesday and further investigation is underway. According to the Gopalapuram police, the deceased, identified as P. Santosh Yadav, 31, came to his residence in a drunken condition and started quarrelling with his mother and younger brother Sai Kumar.

M. Niranjan Reddy, inspector of police, Gopalpuram said, “Angered, Kumar, in a fit of rage stabbed his brother with a small flower cutter on his neck, chest, and abdomen. The injured was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment but while undergoing treatment, he died.”

Based on a complaint from the deceased's wife, Parsha Madhuri, the Gopalpuram police booked a case under Section 302 of the IPC.