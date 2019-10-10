Hyderabad: Monsoon to rage till October-end

IMD officials said that for the monsoon to withdraw there must be anti-cyclonic circulation and cloudless sky.

Hyderabad: The monsoon isn’t withdrawing for another 23 days. Lower pressure in the Indian Ocean, known as the Dipole phenomenon, means we’ll see rain till October 20, say weather experts.

The withdrawal in fact began on Wednesday in north Rajasthan and parts of Punjab and Haryana, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

IMD officials said that for the monsoon to withdraw there must be anti-cyclonic circulation and cloudless sky. Bright sunshine should persist for three days at a stretch, and no rains at all. Only then can the withdrawal be announced.

In three to four days, central India will experience the withdrawal. But low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, northeast and southwest India will have rain longer. The cyclonic circulation in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh continues. The delayed withdrawal is due to the IOD phenomenon where there is low pressure leading to cyclonic conditions.

“A strong and positive IOD brings heavy to very heavy rainfall in the mainland,” said weather expert Rajani Poola. “But it is not regular, it occurs periodically in the Indian Ocean due to the atmospheric conditions,” Mahesh Palawat of Symet weather said.

“The change in the weather pattern is due to the changing climate.”

“Rainfall pattern has changed in the last decade and this year it has been prolonged. Rain expected in July-August was witnessed in September. The change is due to the low pressure before and after the onset of monsoon.”