Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Hyderabad: Fired RTC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Fired RTC staff had lacklustre Dasara

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T S S SIDDHARTH
Published Oct 10, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Employees claim they haven’t been paid for 50 days; weren’t warned about termination.
Leaders of different political parties and social organisations raise hands to express solidarity with TSRTC employees, who were on strike from October 5, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 Leaders of different political parties and social organisations raise hands to express solidarity with TSRTC employees, who were on strike from October 5, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: It was a dull and drab Dussehra for the 48,000 RTC employees, who have not been paid their salaries for the last 50 days, and have been dismissed from service.

The employees say they lead a hand-to-mouth existence, with no fixed income.

 

“There is no Dasara for us; we don’t have the money to celebrate it,” S. Babu of the TSRTC told Deccan Chronicle.

His sentiments were echoed by other RTC workers, who say the corporation owes them salaries for the last 50 days.

“It has been 50 days since we got paid. Usually, our salaries are credited on the first of every month. But this time nothing has happened,” said Jyothi, who worked as a conductor in the corporation.

The employees say their dismissal from service is completely unconstitutional.

“India is a democracy and the people have a right to voice their dissent. If we are fired for that purpose, then it shows that we can have no faith in it (democracy). Also, the state government has been saying that the corporation was plush with funds. If that is the case, why were we terminated from service?” questioned Namala Krishna, zonal  president (Greater Hyderabad) , Telangana Mazdoor Union.

He added that there was no intimation that they would be removed from service, and no prior notice.

“The government should have given us some sort of warning call, not just fired us,” he added.

...
Tags: rtc employees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sushilkumar Shinde

Sushilkumar Shinde says NCP and Congress should merge

Securitymen stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar on Wednesday. The efforts of the J&K administration to reopen colleges failed as students did not turn up for their classes (Photo: AP)

Kashmir Valley may have mobiles sans net

All monuments have been illuminated ahead of Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram. — DC

Walk into beautified fortress

The Vacation Bench headed by Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition by Mr Mallanna, who is contesting the by-election from Huzurnagar scheduled for October 21.

Telangana High Court to cops: Let mallanna campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain continues to haunt city

With the sewer manhole at Bholakpur in Musheerabad road broken, motorists are forced to wade through overflowing sewage. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Kodela Sivaramakrishna’s son gets bail in theft case

AP Assembly officials who found Assembly furniture missing, discovered that the furniture was illegally shifted during the shifting of furniture from the old Assembly at Hyderabad to the new Assembly at Amaravati.

Delhi court grants CBI 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

'Rare breed' leaders like Rahul are still in politics, says senior Congress member

Mentioning that

Diwali gift for govt employees: Centre hikes Dearness Allowance by 5 pc

The decision will cost the exchequer Rs 16,000 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham