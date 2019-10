Four hi-tech, hi-speed cars were flown in along with spares and technicians by a Boeing-747 from Beijing late Tuesday night.

Chennai: Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Mamallapuram, four special black convoys and a Boeing 747 aircraft were flown down to Chennai on Tuesday around 11.30 pm.

This was reportedly kept a secret till the last minute with even top Indian officials being kept in the dark regarding this development.

Sources indicated that the Chinese officials obtained prior permission from the Airports Authority of India(AAI).