Nation Current Affairs 10 Oct 2019 Andhra: Transport de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra: Transport department seizes 6 pvt buses charging excessive fare

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
These raids were conducted at Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacherla Mandal, Gottipadu toll gate, and Garikapadu check post.
Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. (Photo: ANI)
 Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Krishna: In the backdrop of private bus operators allegedly charging excessive fares from passengers, the State Transport Department has been conducting raids since last 5 days, and have registered 495 cases against violators and seized 6 buses, levying a fine of Rs 24,000 on each.

These raids were conducted at Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacherla Mandal, Gottipadu toll gate, and Garikapadu check post.

 

In the wake of Dasshera holidays, huge number of private buses are operating, however, there were reports of them charging excessive fare from the passengers.

"As per the orders of higher authorities, we have been verifying private buses for the past five days. We are filing cases on those operators collecting excessive fares. Till now, 495 cases have been filed and 6 buses have been seized while 2 buses are seized for non-payment of taxes. Each bus is imposed with a fine of Rs 24,000. Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. We have orders to continue raids till Deepavali festival," said the official of Road Transport department

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: state transport department, gottipadu, dasshera
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

The protests will be organised in between October 10-20 during which the district units will also submit a memorandum to Prime Minister through District Magistrate. (Photo: ANI)

SJM to organise nationwide protest against RCEP

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a

‘10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred,’ says Amit Shah

Reflecting the high levels of security requirement for the two top leaders, dozens of temporary police outposts have been set up in and around the town which will be under the watch of 800 CCTV cameras. (Photo: File)

With tight security Mamallapuram turns into fortress ahead of Modi, Xi Jinping meet

Sawant will meet youth in the cities as part of 'Coffee with Youth (Yuva Samwad)' organised by Yuva Morcha. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra elections: Goa CM Pramod Sawant begins tour of poll-bound state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SJM to organise nationwide protest against RCEP

The protests will be organised in between October 10-20 during which the district units will also submit a memorandum to Prime Minister through District Magistrate. (Photo: ANI)

‘10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred,’ says Amit Shah

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a

With tight security Mamallapuram turns into fortress ahead of Modi, Xi Jinping meet

Reflecting the high levels of security requirement for the two top leaders, dozens of temporary police outposts have been set up in and around the town which will be under the watch of 800 CCTV cameras. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra elections: Goa CM Pramod Sawant begins tour of poll-bound state

Sawant will meet youth in the cities as part of 'Coffee with Youth (Yuva Samwad)' organised by Yuva Morcha. (Photo: ANI)

India calls for cooperation between FATF, UN to combat terror financing

India has strongly condemned any direct or indirect financial assistance to terrorists and terror groups by nations that enables them to pursue their activities, including in defending criminal cases against them. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham