search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Women’s Commission sends notice to Nana Patekar, 3 others

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 10, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 1:49 am IST
In a statement, Ms Rahatkar said the panel has taken cognisance of Ms Dutta’s complaint on her alleged sexual harassment.
Tanushree Dutta
 Tanushree Dutta

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to veteran actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang with regards to the complaint filed by actress Tanushree Dutta.

The commission has sent notices to those named by Ms Dutta and asked them to reply within 10 days with their response, its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, said.

 

The commission has also written to the Mumbai police, seeking information on the action it had taken on Ms Dutta’s complaint in this regard.

Ms Dutta had sought the commission’s intervention after claiming that Mr Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the sets of a film in 2008.

Mr Patekar has dismissed the allegations. In a statement, Ms Rahatkar said the panel has taken cognisance of Ms Dutta’s complaint on her alleged sexual harassment.

“We have asked them (Mr Patekar and the others) to present their side within 10 days. We have also asked Ms Dutta to appear before the commission and share more information in the matter,” Ms Rahatkar said.

The commission wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner seeking an update about the progress made in the case after Ms Dutta filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station on Saturday.

The commission also asked film producers, media houses and cine artistes’ associations to set up an internal committee to address complaints filed by women in Bollywood.

Tags: maharashtra state commission for women, choreographer ganesh acharya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google announces a new generation of Pixel: Live photos and unboxing

Both the Pixel 3 variants come with high-quality Pixel USB-C earbuds and a USB-C Digital to 3.5 mm headphone adapter in the box.
 

26-year-old from Bengaluru becomes first man to be admitted for Netflix addiction

His condition can be compared to game addiction which was recently categorised as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Insensitive, sexist? Alok Nath reacts after being accused of rape by former colleague

Alok Nath has been in the industry for more than three decades now.
 

Lack of sleep may lead to lower testosterone levels causing sexual dysfunctions

Men with fertility issues can benefit from a simple change in their lifestyle (Photo: AFP)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro official details revealed; bookings begin from October 10

The production of the new Santro has started, and you can book one online from 10 October for an amount of Rs 11,100.
 

163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: report

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM did not waive farmers’ Rs 1: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Centre to deport 23 more Rohingyas

Ministry of Home Affairs.

Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on Sabari

Supreme Court

2 smart bombs by DRDO pass test

Defence Research and Development Organisation logo (Photo: PTI)

Rachakonda police commissioner wins award

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham