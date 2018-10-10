Women’s Commission sends notice to Nana Patekar, 3 others

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to veteran actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang with regards to the complaint filed by actress Tanushree Dutta.

The commission has sent notices to those named by Ms Dutta and asked them to reply within 10 days with their response, its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, said.

The commission has also written to the Mumbai police, seeking information on the action it had taken on Ms Dutta’s complaint in this regard.

Ms Dutta had sought the commission’s intervention after claiming that Mr Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the sets of a film in 2008.

Mr Patekar has dismissed the allegations. In a statement, Ms Rahatkar said the panel has taken cognisance of Ms Dutta’s complaint on her alleged sexual harassment.

“We have asked them (Mr Patekar and the others) to present their side within 10 days. We have also asked Ms Dutta to appear before the commission and share more information in the matter,” Ms Rahatkar said.

The commission wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner seeking an update about the progress made in the case after Ms Dutta filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station on Saturday.

The commission also asked film producers, media houses and cine artistes’ associations to set up an internal committee to address complaints filed by women in Bollywood.