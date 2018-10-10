Tamil Nadu cop shoots girlfriend first, then kills self on her birthday

The incident occurred Tuesday when Karthik had gone to the woman's house on her birthday. (Representational Image)

Villupuram: A police constable allegedly shot his girlfriend dead at her home here on her birthday before shooting himself following an argument, officials said Wednesday.

Sarawathi, 21, pursuing medicine, had befriended Karthik 25, on social media, they said. The incident occurred Tuesday when Karthik had gone to the woman's house on her birthday.

An argument broke out between the two and suddenly in a fit of rage, he shot her dead with his revolver before shooting himself in the head, they added.