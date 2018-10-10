search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu cop shoots girlfriend first, then kills self on her birthday

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
An argument broke out between the two and suddenly, he shot her dead with his revolver before shooting himself in the head, police said. 
The incident occurred Tuesday when Karthik had gone to the woman's house on her birthday. (Representational Image)
 The incident occurred Tuesday when Karthik had gone to the woman's house on her birthday. (Representational Image)

Villupuram: A police constable allegedly shot his girlfriend dead at her home here on her birthday before shooting himself following an argument, officials said Wednesday.

Sarawathi, 21, pursuing medicine, had befriended Karthik 25, on social media, they said. The incident occurred Tuesday when Karthik had gone to the woman's house on her birthday. 

 

An argument broke out between the two and suddenly in a fit of rage, he shot her dead with his revolver before shooting himself in the head, they added. 

Tags: tamil nadu police, tn cop shoots girlfriend dead
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Villupuram




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
 

PV Sindhu too comes out in support of #metoo movement; here's what she said

Badminton star PV Sindhu lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20: Impasse over complimentary tickets continues at TNCA

Despite the Committee of Administrators (CoA) deciding to reduce BCCI’s quota of complimentary tickets, the TNCA thinks it would not be able to host the game under the new guidelines. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 students arrested for links with Kashmir terror outfit in Punjab

The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Saudi Arabia to supply extra oil to India as Iran sanctions loom: report

India is Iran’s top oil client after China, though several refiners have indicated they will stop taking Iranian barrels because of the sanctions. (Photo: File)

ASG Tushar Mehta appointed as new Solicitor General of India

Tushar Mehta, who hails from Gujarat, has been serving as ASG since June 2014. (Photo: File/PTI) 

Civic body asks official to probe ‘religion-based’ segregation in Delhi school

All municipal corporation-run schools in Delhi are primary schools and teachers in other municipal schools expressed their shock over the reports. (Representational Image)

Bodies of five siblings found in well in MP's Barwani, parents absconding

Of five, four children were born to Singh's first wife Sundari Bai, 36, while one child is from his second wife Anita Bai. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham