Nation, Current Affairs

Take action against sexual allegation: Maneka Gandhi after MJ Akbar named in #MeToo

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 3:10 pm IST
Maneka Gandhi said when women have started talking, their allegations should be taken seriously.
'Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies,' Maneka Gandhi told a TV news channel on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 'Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies,' Maneka Gandhi told a TV news channel on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has said the allegations of sexual harassment against anybody should be taken seriously as women are often scared to speak out.

Her reaction comes amid Union minister and former editor M J Akbar facing serious allegations of sexual harassment during his stint as a journalist.

 

"Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies," Maneka Gandhi told a TV news channel on Tuesday.

She said when women have started talking, their allegations should be taken seriously. "Women are scared to speak out because they think people would make fun of them and doubt their character but now when they are speaking out we should take action against each and every allegation," she said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday evaded questions whether the government will take any action against the Union minister.

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Tags: #metoo, maneka gandhi, mj akbar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




