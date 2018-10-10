search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nine killed in blast at Bhilai Steel Plant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Oct 10, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Bhopal: At least nine employees were killed and 14 others injured in a blast in Steel Authority of India Limited (Sail)-promoted Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), located nearly 30 km from Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur, on Tuesday.

A statement issued by state-owned Sail said a fire broke out in gas pipeline of Coke Oven Battery Complex No. 11 in BSP leading to death of nine persons and injuries to 14 others.

The fire had been brought under control, the statement said. The mishap took place at around 10.30 am when maintenance work was going on, a BSP official said. According to him, two dozen workers were carrying out maintenance works when the accident took place.

Tags: bhilai steel plant, steel authority of india ltd




