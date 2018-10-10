Narrow escape for 180 Indigo Airlines flyers

The pilot applied the emergency brakes and averted a major disaster. No casualties were reported.

Hyderabad: An Indigo Airlines flight with 180 passengers on board had a narrow escape at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

Minutes before the take off, the pilot of flight 6E743, bound for Goa, noticed a vehicle on the runway. The pilot applied the emergency brakes and averted a major disaster. No casualties were reported.

Over 180 passengers were on board. The Indigo flight is a daily service between Hyderabad and Goa. The incident took place at around 6 am on Tuesday morning. Airport authorities have ordered a probe into the incident. The flight finally left for Goa at 7.30 am.

Meanwhile, GHIAL spokesperson said, “The reported incident is being examined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Findings of the investigation are awaited, based on which the reason for this incident can be ascertained.”

In a similar incident, 72 passengers and four crew members on board an IndiGo aircraft had a lucky escape when one of its tyres burst on landing at the RGI airport in March, 2018. Similarly, Indigo Airlines flight bound from Hyderabad to Tirupati had to turn back and make an emergency landing at the RGIA in Shamshabad in August, 2018.