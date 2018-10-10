search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Narrow escape for 180 Indigo Airlines flyers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Oct 10, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Minutes before the take off, the pilot of flight 6E743, bound for Goa, noticed a vehicle on the runway.
The pilot applied the emergency brakes and averted a major disaster. No casualties were reported.
 The pilot applied the emergency brakes and averted a major disaster. No casualties were reported.

Hyderabad: An Indigo Airlines flight with 180 passengers on board had a narrow escape at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

Minutes before the take off, the pilot of flight 6E743, bound for Goa, noticed a vehicle on the runway. The pilot applied the emergency brakes and averted a major disaster. No casualties were reported.

 

Over 180 passengers were on board. The Indigo flight is a daily service between Hyderabad and Goa. The incident took place at around 6 am on Tuesday morning. Airport authorities have ordered a probe into the incident. The flight finally left for Goa at 7.30 am.

Meanwhile, GHIAL spokesperson said, “The reported incident is being examined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Findings of the investigation are awaited, based on which the reason for this incident can be ascertained.”

In a similar incident, 72 passengers and four crew members on board an IndiGo aircraft had a lucky escape when one of its tyres burst on landing at the RGI airport in March, 2018. Similarly, Indigo Airlines flight bound from Hyderabad to Tirupati had to turn back and make an emergency landing at the RGIA in Shamshabad in August, 2018.

Tags: indigo airlines, rajiv gandhi international airport
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google announces a new generation of Pixel: Live photos and unboxing

Both the Pixel 3 variants come with high-quality Pixel USB-C earbuds and a USB-C Digital to 3.5 mm headphone adapter in the box.
 

26-year-old from Bengaluru becomes first man to be admitted for Netflix addiction

His condition can be compared to game addiction which was recently categorised as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Insensitive, sexist? Alok Nath reacts after being accused of rape by former colleague

Alok Nath has been in the industry for more than three decades now.
 

Lack of sleep may lead to lower testosterone levels causing sexual dysfunctions

Men with fertility issues can benefit from a simple change in their lifestyle (Photo: AFP)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro official details revealed; bookings begin from October 10

The production of the new Santro has started, and you can book one online from 10 October for an amount of Rs 11,100.
 

163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: report

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre prefers to pay lawyers than disabled Army veterans

Sampath was injured in a motor vehicle accident in an operation area during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. (Representional Image)

BrahMos engineer, held for spying, made himself ‘easy target’ on internet: UP ATS

ATS sources in Lucknow said a computer was seized from Nishant Aggrawal's Nagpur residence which contained secret documents. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Nishant Aggarwal)

'Alok Nath’s casual attitude to rape charges shows mentality of such men’: DCW chief

Swati Maliwal said the 'casual attitude of Alok Nath in responding to allegations of such a serious offence shows the mentality of men who believe they would be let off easily'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Canadian loses girlfriend, Rs 1.4 Cr after Nirav Modi sold him fake diamond rings

Canadian national Paul Alfonso has now filed an unlimited civil lawsuit against Nirav Modi with the Superior Court of California, suing him for USD 4.2 million dollars. (Photo: File)

IMD issues red alert as cyclone Titli moves towards Odisha-Andhra coast

The cyclone over the west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm Titli, IMD said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham