Namakkal: School girl commits suicide by jumping into Cauvery river

Namakkal: In a terrible tragedy, a 16-year-old Plus-one class girl student committed suicide by jumping into the Cauvery river in full flow near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, apparently depressed over her parents chiding her for ignoring her studies.

Police and fire fighting personnel on information that a body was found floating on the Cauvery on Monday, rushed to the spot and retrieved it. On enquiry it was found to be the body of Sumitra, whose parents had given a missing complaint the previous day after their daughter had left home and did not return.

Police said on Tuesday that the girl, Sumitra, studying in Pallipalayam government higher secondary school, had been pulled up by her parents- Veluchamy who works in a cloth dyeing unit and his wife Kamala-, for not taking her class work seriously.

The family of very modest means had been living at Aavathipalayam near Pallipalayam.

Severely heartbroken by her parents frequent chastisement, Sumitra left home on Sunday, but did not return even till late that night.

Her parents then got anxious and registered a girl-missing complaint with the Pallipalayam police, sources said. The parents were later shell-shocked on seeing their daughter’s body, which has been sent by police to the Erode government hospital for post-mortem.