search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Namakkal: School girl commits suicide by jumping into Cauvery river

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Oct 10, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 3:08 am IST
The family of very modest means had been living at Aavathipalayam near Pallipalayam. 
Police and fire fighting personnel on information that a body was found floating on the Cauvery on Monday, rushed to the spot and retrieved it. (Representational Images)
 Police and fire fighting personnel on information that a body was found floating on the Cauvery on Monday, rushed to the spot and retrieved it. (Representational Images)

Namakkal: In a terrible tragedy, a 16-year-old Plus-one class girl student committed suicide by jumping into the Cauvery river in full flow near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, apparently depressed over her parents chiding her for ignoring her studies. 

Police and fire fighting personnel on information that a body was found floating on the Cauvery on Monday, rushed to the spot and retrieved it. On enquiry it was found to be the body of Sumitra, whose parents had given a missing complaint the previous day after their daughter had left home and did not return. 

 

Police said on Tuesday that the girl, Sumitra, studying in Pallipalayam government higher secondary school, had been pulled up by her parents- Veluchamy who works in a cloth dyeing unit and his wife Kamala-, for not taking her class work seriously. 

The family of very modest means had been living at Aavathipalayam near Pallipalayam. 

Severely heartbroken by her parents frequent chastisement, Sumitra left home on Sunday, but did not return even till late that night. 

Her parents then got anxious and registered a girl-missing complaint with the Pallipalayam police, sources said. The parents were later shell-shocked on seeing their daughter’s body, which has been sent by police to the Erode government hospital for post-mortem.  

Tags: cauvery river, girl committed suicide
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Namakkal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google announces a new generation of Pixel: Live photos and unboxing

Both the Pixel 3 variants come with high-quality Pixel USB-C earbuds and a USB-C Digital to 3.5 mm headphone adapter in the box.
 

26-year-old from Bengaluru becomes first man to be admitted for Netflix addiction

His condition can be compared to game addiction which was recently categorised as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Insensitive, sexist? Alok Nath reacts after being accused of rape by former colleague

Alok Nath has been in the industry for more than three decades now.
 

Lack of sleep may lead to lower testosterone levels causing sexual dysfunctions

Men with fertility issues can benefit from a simple change in their lifestyle (Photo: AFP)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro official details revealed; bookings begin from October 10

The production of the new Santro has started, and you can book one online from 10 October for an amount of Rs 11,100.
 

163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: report

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM did not waive farmers’ Rs 1: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Parents say son killed by family of girlfriend

The parents and relatives of Kumar staged a rasta roko on the Warangal road on Tuesday demanding that the state government punish the persons behind the killing of Kumar. (Representional Image)

Centre to deport 23 more Rohingyas

Ministry of Home Affairs.

Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on Sabari

Supreme Court

Property tax still baffles BBMP

We accept that the property tax collection is not crossing Rs 2,000 cr. But compared to the previous years we have been improving, the official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham