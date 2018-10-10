search on deccanchronicle.com
Maoist group threaten TDP leader, want her to fight against bauxite excavation

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
In a letter, the Maoist central committee sent Giddi Eswari death threats if she did not fight against bauxite excavation and pay up.
The Maoists accused Eswari of accepting Rs 20 crore from TDP and changing her party. (Photo: ANI)
Amravati: The Maoist central committee, in a letter, has threatened to kill Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Paderu, Giddi Eswari.

In the letter, the Maoists group explained the reason behind the killing of Araku MLA Sarveshwara Rao and former Araku MLA Siveri Soma. 

 

It further said that Eswari "will get the same punishment as the other two, if she would not change her methods."

The letter stated that Rao and Soma were sentenced to tribal harassment, as they favoured the bauxite excavation. The Maoists group accused Eswari of accepting Rs 20 crore from TDP and changing her party. They suggested the MLA fight against bauxite excavation and to distribute the money to the people within two months of time.

In September, Rao and Soma were shot dead while they were on their way to participate in Gramadarsini programme in the hinterlands in Dubriguda mandal, police had said.

Tags: mla giddi eswari threatened, maoist central committee, telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




