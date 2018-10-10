search on deccanchronicle.com
I-T raids 16 premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 10, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Alongwith Delhi, Gahlot's premises in Gurgaon are also being searched by the income tax department.
Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot's south Delhi residence and 15 other locations have been raided by the income tax department on Wednesday morning, officials said. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot's south Delhi residence and 15 other locations have been raided by the income tax department on Wednesday morning in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said. 

Along with Delhi, Gahlot's premises in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths, they said.

 

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.

 

 

Aam Admi Party (AAP) legislator from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency,  Gahlot also holds the portfolio of law and revenue in Arvind Kejriwal cabinet.

Reacting to the raids at Gahlot's premises, Aam Aadmi Party said, "Political vendetta continues."

"We are providing cheaper electricity, free water, good education and health facilities along with making government facilities available at people's doorsteps and they (Centre) are sending ED and CBI to conduct raids at our ministers' houses. People are watching it and will reply them in 2019 (after Lok Sabha elections)."

