‘Didn’t say anything on PM Modi or Rs 15 lakhs’: Gadkari over ‘tall promises’ remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday clarified over his alleged statement that ‘BJP made tall promises in 2014 elections’, hours after media reports went viral.

Terming the reports as ‘false and baseless’, the senior BJP leader said that he did not say anything on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Indian government and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account.

“This is false. I did not say anything on Modi ji or 15 lakhs etc,” the Union minister said.

Gadkari further criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for sharing a video, which is part of an interview with a Marathi television channel, on Twitter without cross-checking. He wondered since when Rahul Gandhi started to understand Marathi.

“The program was in Marathi and I wonder since when has Rahul ji starting understanding Marathi,” Gadkari said.

The minister also suggested Congress chief to get the video translated by someone who understands Marathi.

Earlier, several reports claimed that during an interview to a Marathi news channel, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Narendra Modi government came to power on the basis of unrealistic promises.

“We were very certain that we can never come to power. So we were advised to make tall promises. If we don’t come to the power, we won’t be responsible anyway,” Gadkari reportedly told in an interview.

Soon after, the Congress took a dig at the Modi government with Rahul Gandhi sharing the video and saying, “You are right (Gadkari). Even the people think that the BJP used their dreams and faith for the party’s gain to come to power.”