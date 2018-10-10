search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre prefers to pay lawyers than disabled Army veterans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 10, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 3:21 am IST
Spends Rs 106.91 crore as lawyers’ fees to fight cases against veterans
Sampath was injured in a motor vehicle accident in an operation area during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. (Representional Image)
 Sampath was injured in a motor vehicle accident in an operation area during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: The Central government has spent Rs 106.91 crore between 2014 and 2017 as lawyers’ fees to fight cases against disabled veterans, with regard to pensions and compensation claims. An internal verbal settlement between the defence and the veterans could have saved the legal fee, was one of the suggestions discussed in Parliament.

These are long- pending unsolved cases hanging in the courts since the UPA regime.

 

A classic example to explain how these cases run for years incurring expenditure to both parties, the veterans and the government, who pay for the legal fee, is the case of veteran M. Sampath from Mutfort, Hyderabad.

Sampath was injured in a motor vehicle accident in an operation area during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.  

Following the incident, he insisted that his case should be considered as ‘battle casualty’ and not a ‘battle accident’.

In 2014, he filed a case in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chennai, to change the classification, but the case was kept pending till 2017. It should be noted that as a battle casualty, he would draw a higher pension.

In 2017, the tribunal in Chennai passed a judgment in favour of the veteran based on the letter issued by the then Deputy Chief of the Army Staff to consider Mr Sampath as a ‘battle casualty’ and give him the appropriate pension.

Sampath and his family thought they had won the case. 

“The tribunal changed the classification but did not allocate any monetary help which means I continue to get the same pension of a ‘battle accident’ veteran,” Mr Sampath said “The whole reason behind fighting the case in the AFT was to get the pension of battle casualty (a higher amount). When we approached the bank for a revised pension, it was revealed that no such orders were passed by the Allahabad pensioners office to the bank, also a certain amount was deducted from my pension. Never heard of the Army cutting money from pension. Our entire effort to fight the case, despite having concrete evidence has gone in vain. We have again approached the AFT and the case is slated for hearing on November 12,” said the veteran. 

Tags: upa regime, 1965 indo-pak war, armed forces tribunal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google announces a new generation of Pixel: Live photos and unboxing

Both the Pixel 3 variants come with high-quality Pixel USB-C earbuds and a USB-C Digital to 3.5 mm headphone adapter in the box.
 

26-year-old from Bengaluru becomes first man to be admitted for Netflix addiction

His condition can be compared to game addiction which was recently categorised as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Insensitive, sexist? Alok Nath reacts after being accused of rape by former colleague

Alok Nath has been in the industry for more than three decades now.
 

Lack of sleep may lead to lower testosterone levels causing sexual dysfunctions

Men with fertility issues can benefit from a simple change in their lifestyle (Photo: AFP)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro official details revealed; bookings begin from October 10

The production of the new Santro has started, and you can book one online from 10 October for an amount of Rs 11,100.
 

163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: report

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM did not waive farmers’ Rs 1: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Parents say son killed by family of girlfriend

The parents and relatives of Kumar staged a rasta roko on the Warangal road on Tuesday demanding that the state government punish the persons behind the killing of Kumar. (Representional Image)

Centre to deport 23 more Rohingyas

Ministry of Home Affairs.

Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on Sabari

Supreme Court

Property tax still baffles BBMP

We accept that the property tax collection is not crossing Rs 2,000 cr. But compared to the previous years we have been improving, the official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham