search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Durga Puja gift for Mamata Banerjee: Calcutta HC quashes plea on controversial grant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 10, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
The high court refused to interfere in West Bengal government's decision to give Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga puja committees in state.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Goddess Durga, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Goddess Durga, ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: In a major relief for the Mamata Banerjee government, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in West Bengal government's decision to give Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga puja committees in the state.

An interim stay granted by the court on disbursal of funds stands vacated as the court disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the state government's decision to give funds to the puja committees.

 

The state had argued that the order to fund puja committees in Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government was an executive order.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday told the high court that it cannot interfere in a legislative decision on granting funds to Durga puja committees, after a petitioner claimed that it is a violation of the secular structure of the Constitution.

The petitioner claimed that it was a dole to the puja committees and had no public purpose.

On September 10, Banerjee, while addressing the coordination meeting with puja committees and police, had announced a package of Rs 28 crore across the state - 3,000 in the city and 25,000 in the districts.

On September 19, the chief minister’s decision to disburse money was challenged in the Calcutta high court. The division bench of the court asked the Mamata Banerjee government the grounds on which it was using the exchequer money for Durga puja celebrations and if there were any guidelines for the same.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also announced a complete waiver of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) tax and fees required to fire licences for puja pandals.

Tags: mamata banerjee, durga puja, calcutta high court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Pixel 3 XL first impressions: It's obvious!

As with every Google flagship device of the past, the Pixel 3 XL is certainly a very exciting Android smartphone.
 

Gene editing could treat lethal disease before birth

They also used prenatal gene editing to improve liver function and prevent neonatal death in a subgroup of mice. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

Marijuana plants are shown growing in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is operated by Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between tomato grower Village Farms International, and a licensed medical marijuana producer, Emerald Health Therapeutics. (Photo: AP)
 

Google brings camera twists, bigger screens to Pixel phones

The third generation of Pixel phones unveiled on October 9 at an event in New York features screens that span from one edge to another.
 

Players, selectors need to communicate well; they're not children: CoA head Vinod Rai

The Committee of Administrators (COA) will meet India's chief coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli along with the selection panel on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

People know an average of 5,000 faces, says study

Study focused on the number of faces people actually know- scientists have not yet found a limit on how many faces the brain can handle. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IMD issues red warning as Cyclone 'Titli' moves towards Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The cyclone is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 18 hours. (Photo: Twitter | @ndmaindia)

SC asks Modi govt for Rafale deal details, says won't get into pricing

The Supreme Court clarified that it does not want information on pricing and technical details of the Rafale fighter jet deal. (Photo: PTI)

I-T raids 16 premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot's south Delhi residence and 15 other locations have been raided by the income tax department on Wednesday morning, officials said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Internal committee formed to investigate Bhilai Steel Plant blast

Fire fighters look on as fire rises after a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant of state-owned SAIL in Durg, Tuesday, October 9, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

#MeToo: Former students of Pune's Symbiosis Media College accuse seniors, faculty

The SCMC authorities apologised to the women and said the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had been instructed to hear their complaints. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham