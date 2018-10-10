search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP set to woo women voters, plans marathon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Oct 10, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 1:24 am IST
4-day long run will be flagged off on Oct. 12.
BJP National President Amit Shah being garlanded during ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ of Gwalior and Chambal division, in Shivpuri, Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: With an eye on the coming crucial assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is all set to woo the women vote bank, considered as a strong support base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A first of its kind four day long women’s marat-hon themed ‘Women empowerment marath- on,’ covering nearly 400 kilometres in five states, four of which are BJP ruled, and higlighting “achievements” of the Modi government which have benefitted and empowered women, will be flagged off on October 12.

 

The marathon, organised by party’s women wing, is dedicated to saffron party’s late leader and prominent women faces, Rajmata Vijyaraje Scindhia and will be flagged off on the beginning of her birth-centenary from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and will pass through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.
Incidentally, the BJP is facing one of its toughest electoral battles in both Shivraj Singh Chouhan led MP and Rajasthan where Scindia’s daughter Vasundhara Raje is the chief minister and is facing revolt from within the party other than a resurgent opposition.

While the MP chief minister will flag off the marathon, in which nearly 100 professional women from various fields will be participating, chief ministers of all the BJP ruled states will receive them in their respective states along with senior leaders. BJP president Amit Shah will welcome the women participants in Delhi, where the marathon will conclude on October 16.

Along the route of the marathon, it will be joined by other local people, including in Agra where nearly 5,000 people are expected to join it when it reaches the Eklavya Sports Stadium.

The BJP women’s wing, headed by Vijaya Rahatkar, will be organising various events along with route, including  ‘Ujjawala ki chai, Ujjawala ki rasoi,’ highlighting the Modi government’s key scheme Ujjwala, meeting with intellectuals, along with other women centric schemes of the BJP led NDA government and also programmes to reach out to first time girl voters.
Many BJP women MLAs, MPs including central ministers, are expected to welcome the participants.

