Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for AP in next 24 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 10, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 3:58 am IST
Nagarjunasagar is currently at 588.2 feet with 306.69 tmc feet (98.28 percent) of water against gross capacity at FRL of 312 tmc feet with inflow of 3.90 lakh cusecs and outflow of 4 lakh cusecs. — DC File Image
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has geared up its administration with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of AP in the next 24 hours.

AP State Disaster Management Authority has alerted collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, ASR, Manyam, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Satya Sai, Kurnool and Nandyal to keep watch on the situation arising out of heavy rainfall and evacuate people to safety.

Collectors have also been asked to take up preparatory works like keeping boats, sand bags, diesel generators, potable water and stocks of essential commodities at strategic locations for taking up rescue operations and providing relief.

State government has alerted officials to keep a watch on all low-lying and vulnerable places to avoid any untoward incidents.

Under the influence of rainfall during last few days following formation of low pressure area in Bay of Bengal and heavy rains in upstream catchment areas, major and medium reservoirs and tanks falling under Godavari, Krishna, Pennar and other river basins in AP have witnessed huge inflows of water. Accordingly, out of total gross capacity at FRL of 983.48 tmc feet, current storage is 859.86 tmc feet (87.43 percent) against 802.22 tmc feet of water (81.57 percent) received as on September 9, 2021.

Srisailam reservoir is at 884.8 feet with current storage at 214.36 tmc feet (99.33 percent) against gross capacity at FRL of 215.81 tmc feet. The reservoir is witnessing inflow of 4.38 lakh cusecs, while outflow is 4.52 lakh cusecs.

Nagarjunasagar is currently at 588.2 feet with 306.69 tmc feet (98.28 percent) of water against gross capacity at FRL of 312 tmc feet with inflow of 3.90 lakh cusecs and outflow of 4 lakh cusecs. At Prakasam barrage, water level touched 57.05 feet with 3.07 tmc feet of water storage at FRL and inflows and outflows being 4.43 lakh cusecs. Sir Arthur Cotton barrage has recorded inflow of 3.39 lakh cusecs and outflow of 3.36 lakh cusecs.

Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir has current storage of 5.38 tmc feet of water (48.47 percent) against FRL at 11.1 tmc feet. So is the case with regard to several other projects, which are receiving good inflows of water.

AP water resources department engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy said, “With good rainfall in Karnataka, several projects located in Anantapur district and its neighbouring areas are getting good inflows of water. Similar is the case with Srisailam reservoir, Sir Arthur Cotton barrage and Prakasam barrage, among others.

There are no reports of any major breaches to projects and tanks so far,” Narayana Reddy stated.

Real time data on rainfall recorded on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. showed that Srikakulam mandal received highest rainfall of 93 mm, followed by 90.5 mm in Poosapatirega, 87.75 mm in Holagunda, and 84.5 mm in Nekarikallu.

Overall, several parts of the state have received good rainfall.

