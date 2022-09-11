  
Nation Other News 10 Sep 2022 Devaryamjal villager ...
Nation, In Other News

Devaryamjal villagers recall Queen’s visit to Lord Rama temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 11, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Ramalayam temple in Devaryamjal village of Medchal-Malkajgiri (P. Surendra/DC)
 Ramalayam temple in Devaryamjal village of Medchal-Malkajgiri (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Ramalayam temple in Devaryamjal village of Medchal-Malkajgiri 39 years ago during her nine-day India sojourn has shot the tiny unknown village to the international spotlight.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited the 1,000-year- old temple on November 19, 1983, marking their 36th wedding anniversary. The Queen mother visited the village on many occasions when the royal family stayed in the present-day Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum.

The head priest of the temple Sitaram Achary, who was 15 years old in 1983, expressed grief at the Queen’s passing away. He recalled her visit to the village and the temple.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Achary said, “My uncle was the head priest when she visited the temple. She first visited the temple during World War II. Later, when she could not conceive, someone advised her to visit the temple and offer prayers to Lord Rama. She visited again. It is believed that Queen Mother’s first child Elizabeth II was conceived after her first visit to the temple.”

The Queen Mother is said to have narrated this experience to Queen Elizabeth and had urged her to visit the temple.

“The preparations were grand as the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao had specifically looked into the welcome arrangements for the Queen. The village soon boasted of a new gram panchayat building, tar roads, a new library, community hall and a residential colony of around 250 houses for the underprivileged,” said Achary. More than ten generations of the priest have served the temple.

Although the Queen did not stay in touch with the villagers or the temple after her 1983 visit, the event is vividly remembered by the locals as the temple got a makeover and the village was decked up for the grand occasion, which was unheard of.

A resident of Devaryamjal, T. Pavala Kumar, said, “When we got to know about the Queen’s visit to our village, I and my friend Papalal headed to the place on a bicycle. We were stopped by the police for breach of security, but we managed to reach the venue. She came in an open jeep along with her husband, dressed in a whitish gown. It was a breathtaking visual and she was very pretty. She was presented with handicraft idols by our villagers, who also performed a local dance in the temple premises.”

Rare features mark ancient temple

The Ramalayam located in Devaryamjal in Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad is believed to be at least 1,000 years old.

It is believed that it was constructed by the Chola dynasty and the idol of Lord Rama was consecrated by Ramanujacharya.

The temple has three idols. Chaturbhuja Rama at the centre, with Sita on his right and Laxman on his left and Sri Hanuman seated at the feet.

Chaturbhuja means four hands, which is an unusual form of Lord Rama, who is always depicted in his human form with two hands.

It is said to be symbolic of the unified avatar of Lord Vishnu and Lord Rama in human form.

The varna (hue) of the deity is shaligram, indicating dark colour.

The Lord Rama idol holds a shankh, chakra and a vilu dhanush

The temple is spread over one acre of land. There is a pond to the left of the sanctum sanctorum. The pond is surrounded by 28 mini temples, symbolic of 28 nakshatras in Hindu astrology.

This temple design has distinct features like the rare combination of Shri Chakra on the floor and the Nagabandha on the ceiling exactly above it. This is found in temples in Travancore and Thanjavur. The Nagabandha is the rarest symbol to be found in any temple.

Sitaram Achary, Head priest of Ramalayam at Devaryamjal

 My village Yamjal, about 20 km away from Hyderabad, has a huge 11th century Ramalayam with a well.  The queen visited it in the 1980s.. that's how we got the road as well..."

—    Sundeep Gummadi, Entrepreneur, Devarayamjal native

...
Tags: britain’s queen elizabeth ii, devaryamjal, devaryamjal rama temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Farrukh Dhondy | Queens and Kings: Why the Brits love the royals
Govt announces one day state mourning on Sept 11 as a mark of respect to Queen

Latest From Nation

Botsa said all the vacancies in the education department in Visakhapatnam would also be filled soon and similarly the RTC employees would get PRC wages from next month onwards. — Facebook

Will take decision on CPS in 2 months: Botsa

Initially, the former minister had filed a petition in the AP High Court in which he said several assurances that were mentioned under the AP Reorganisation Act had not been implemented so far, which included Special Category Status. The petition was later transferred to the Supreme Court (in picture). — PTI

Supreme Court to hear plea on special category status on Sept 12

The MP pointed out that a student had died after being bitten by a snake at the BC Boys Hostel at Birkur in Kamareddy district. — Representational Image/DC

Andhra Pradesh MP raises concern over state of Telangana hostels

The leaders and activists of CPM alleged that it is the third mishap in the Corey Organics in the past few years. They demanded a comprehensive enquiry into the incident and initiate action against the management of the company for ignoring the safety mechanism in the company. —Representational Image/DC

Mishap in pharma unit near Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Andhra Pradesh CM approves transfers between AP and Telangana

File photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: DC)

Depression likely over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is to witness heavy rainfall as a low pressure is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal on September 7 and it would intensify into a depression, private website Skymet reported on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Man attempts suicide in front of TRS corporator's house in Hyderabad

News

Anti-rabies vaccination for 1,000 dogs around KNP before arrival of African cheetahs

Two cheetahs are seen inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India next month, at a reserve near Bella Bella, South Africa. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->