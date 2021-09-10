Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2021 Tax net improves in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tax net improves in TS but state to raise more

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2021, 3:00 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2021, 3:00 am IST
The government has set itself a target to earn Rs 30,557 crore non-tax revenues, in the Annual Budget 2021-22
With this, the state government has laid more focus on mopping up non-tax revenues to bridge the gap between income and expenditure. (PTI)
 With this, the state government has laid more focus on mopping up non-tax revenues to bridge the gap between income and expenditure. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government's tax collections have improved to pre-Covid levels after the lockdown was completely lifted on June 19, but the money was insufficient to meet increased expenditure on welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu and development schemes.

With this, the state government has laid more focus on mopping up non-tax revenues to bridge the gap between income and expenditure.

 

Official sources said the government will come out with more decisions in October to increase non-tax revenues, after the recent initiatives of land auction and increase in market value of land and property registration charges fetched good revenues in July and August.

The government has announced the second round of land auction to sell 117 acres in Khanamet and Puppalaguda on the city outskirts, after the first round of sale of 49 acres in Kokapet and Khanamet in July fetched Rs 2,000 crore. This second round auction will be held on September 27 and is expected to fetch Rs 10,000 crore.

 

The government has set itself a target to earn Rs 30,557 crore non-tax revenues, in the Annual Budget 2021-22.

Of this, land sale is expected to fetch Rs 12,000 crore. The recent increase in market value of land and registration charges is expected to fetch `8,000 crore. There will be still a deficit of Rs 10,000 crore for which the government is considering selling 10,000 flats and lands owned by the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation in the third round of auction.

Sources said in the first five months of this fiscal (April-August 2021-22), the government earned tax revenues of Rs 33,061 crore besides raising loans of Rs 20,000 crore through auction of bonds.

 

Despite the fund mobilisation, the government still owes nearly Rs 28,000 crore for welfare schemes, bills to contractors etc due to financial crisis on account of Covid in previous fiscal 2020-21.

The government allotted Rs 2,000 crore to Dalit Bandhu in August to implement on a pilot basis in Hyderabad and requires another Rs 2,000 crore following CM's decision to extend this scheme to four more mandals in four Assembly constituencies soon.

...
Tags: tax revenue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

Ujwal Jain, Prateek Jain, Pratyush Jain, Harshad Patel with the PoP Ganesh idol installed by them at a pandal in Hyderabad.— DC Image

High Court restrictions on immersion of PoP Ganesh idols evokes mixed reactions

Water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. — Representatoinal image/ANI

Godavari rising, 76 villages cut off; 200 families evacuated

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

LPG cylinder prices hiked for second time in 15 days; poor households hard-hit

According to the latest prices, the price of an LPG cylinder ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 934 in different parts of the state, as against Rs 615-650 for the same period last year. — PTI

More than 60 per cent of India's total Covid cases last week were from Kerala

People await transport next to a hand wash facility that has messages on precautions to be taken against the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo: AP)

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai during Ganesh festival, no processions allowed

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->