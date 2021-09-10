Godavari rising, 76 villages cut off; 200 families evacuated

Water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. — Representatoinal image/ANI

KAKINADA: Flood level in Godavari is increasing due to heavy rains in the river’s upper reaches and overflowing tributaries of Godavari – Sabari and Indravathi.

Transportation to nearly 76 villages in East and West Godavari districts has got cut off, as water has accumulated on main and sub roads. Chinturu ITDA officials say nearly 200 families have been evacuated to safe places in Yetapaka division by NDRF and SDRF teams.

Flood waters are flowing over the causeway at Kothuru near Polavaram, cutting off 19 villages. As many as 25 villages in Velerupadu mandal have got marooned with Koida and Rudramkota roads getting submerged. Likewise, 24 villages in Devipatnam mandal have been affected. Many villagers have been shifted to safer places. Some people in Kondamodalu and adjacent areas have shifted themselves to hillocks in their areas.

Dowleswaram barrage had been discharging 8,12,433 cusecs of water into the sea around 9 p.m. It is expected that the discharge may increase to 9 lakh cusecs by Friday.

However, water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. Velerupadu and Rudramkota have got cut off as flood waters are overflowing on the road.

Rampachodavaram sub-collector Katta Simhachalam said due to increasing flood waters at Bhadrachalam, levels of Godavari in downstream areas like Devipatnam and Polavaram are increasing. He said rivulets and streams are overflowing. “People of Godavari area should remain alert and not venture towards rivers. They should not try to cross rivulets or streams using country boats,” the sub-collector warned.