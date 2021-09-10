Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2021 Godavari rising, 76 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari rising, 76 villages cut off; 200 families evacuated

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2021, 2:24 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2021, 2:24 am IST
Flood waters are flowing over the causeway at Kothuru near Polavaram, cutting off 19 villages
Water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. — Representatoinal image/ANI
 Water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. — Representatoinal image/ANI

KAKINADA: Flood level in Godavari is increasing due to heavy rains in the river’s upper reaches and overflowing tributaries of Godavari – Sabari and Indravathi.

Transportation to nearly 76 villages in East and West Godavari districts has got cut off, as water has accumulated on main and sub roads. Chinturu ITDA officials say nearly 200 families have been evacuated to safe places in Yetapaka division by NDRF and SDRF teams.

 

Flood waters are flowing over the causeway at Kothuru near Polavaram, cutting off 19 villages. As many as 25 villages in Velerupadu mandal have got marooned with Koida and Rudramkota roads getting submerged. Likewise, 24 villages in Devipatnam mandal have been affected. Many villagers have been shifted to safer places. Some people in Kondamodalu and adjacent areas have shifted themselves to hillocks in their areas.

Dowleswaram barrage had been discharging 8,12,433 cusecs of water into the sea around 9 p.m. It is expected that the discharge may increase to 9 lakh cusecs by Friday.

 

However, water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. Velerupadu and Rudramkota have got cut off as flood waters are overflowing on the road.

Rampachodavaram sub-collector Katta Simhachalam said due to increasing flood waters at Bhadrachalam, levels of Godavari in downstream areas like Devipatnam and Polavaram are increasing. He said rivulets and streams are overflowing. “People of Godavari area should remain alert and not venture towards rivers. They should not try to cross rivulets or streams using country boats,” the sub-collector warned.

 

...
Tags: flood level godavari, heavy rain catchment areas godavari, sabari, indravathi, transportation to villages cut, flood water polavaram, villages marooned, dowleswaram, water level bhadrachalam, devipatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

With this, the state government has laid more focus on mopping up non-tax revenues to bridge the gap between income and expenditure. (PTI)

Tax net improves in TS but state to raise more

Ujwal Jain, Prateek Jain, Pratyush Jain, Harshad Patel with the PoP Ganesh idol installed by them at a pandal in Hyderabad.— DC Image

High Court restrictions on immersion of PoP Ganesh idols evokes mixed reactions

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

LPG cylinder prices hiked for second time in 15 days; poor households hard-hit

According to the latest prices, the price of an LPG cylinder ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 934 in different parts of the state, as against Rs 615-650 for the same period last year. — PTI

More than 60 per cent of India's total Covid cases last week were from Kerala

People await transport next to a hand wash facility that has messages on precautions to be taken against the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo: AP)

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai during Ganesh festival, no processions allowed

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Rajnath, Gadkari inaugurate emergency landing strip for IAF planes on NH in Barmer

Indian Air Force Mi 17 helicopters take off as part of rehearsals before inauguration of an emergency landing strip at Gandhav Bhakasar section on NH-925 in Barmer district, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->