Clay Ganesh idols are popular choices this year

Vijayawada: Small clay idols are the in thing this Vinayaka Chavithi as it helps in protection of environment. Covid restrictions on mass Ganesh celebrations have come as a shot in the arm, as most people are turning to clay idols, whose sales began at a brisk pace on Thursday.

Traders and vendors are selling clay Ganeshas along with other pooja essentials like small umbrellas, pathri, camphor, betel leaves and nuts, flowers, incense sticks, bananas, jiggery and oil lamps in centres, chowks and markets across the state.

Even last year the government did not give permission for mass Ganesha poojas. Innumerable petitions were filed in the High Court seeking permission for Vinayaka pandals but the HC endorsed the government’s decision and allowed individual worship in private places.

As the more popular plaster of Paris idols spell danger, people are buying clay idols and several NGOs are distributing them free of cost to spread awareness.

Seva Bharathi organization representatives P.S. Ratnamani and P. Srinivas said that eco-friendly idols are those that are made of clay, natural fibre, paper and other biodegradable materials. They explained that clay idols, when immersed in water, degrade faster and do not harm the environment as much as the ones made of PoP.

An idol seller, S. Vishnu said that people living in apartments prefer to perform pooja in their houses with their families and neighbourhoods. He said that the small, medium and extra medium clay idols are priced between Rs 30 and Rs 2,000, depending on their size.

Meanwhile, minister for endowment Vellampalli Srinivas Rao wished people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Friday.