Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2021 Clay Ganesh idols ar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Clay Ganesh idols are popular choices this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2021, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2021, 1:48 am IST
Clay idols, when immersed in water, degrade faster and do not harm the environment as much as the ones made of PoP
As the more popular plaster of Paris idols spell danger, people are buying clay idols and several NGOs are distributing them free of cost to spread awareness. Representational Image. (PTI)
 As the more popular plaster of Paris idols spell danger, people are buying clay idols and several NGOs are distributing them free of cost to spread awareness. Representational Image. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Small clay idols are the in thing this Vinayaka Chavithi as it helps in protection of environment. Covid restrictions on mass Ganesh celebrations have come as a shot in the arm, as most people are turning to clay idols, whose sales began at a brisk pace on Thursday.

Traders and vendors are selling clay Ganeshas along with other pooja essentials like small umbrellas, pathri, camphor, betel leaves and nuts, flowers, incense sticks, bananas, jiggery and oil lamps in centres, chowks and markets across the state.

 

Even last year the government did not give permission for mass Ganesha poojas. Innumerable petitions were filed in the High Court seeking permission for Vinayaka pandals but the HC endorsed the government’s decision and allowed individual worship in private places.

As the more popular plaster of Paris idols spell danger, people are buying clay idols and several NGOs are distributing them free of cost to spread awareness.

Seva Bharathi organization representatives P.S. Ratnamani and P. Srinivas said that eco-friendly idols are those that are made of clay, natural fibre, paper and other biodegradable materials. They explained that clay idols, when immersed in water, degrade faster and do not harm the environment as much as the ones made of PoP.

 

An idol seller, S. Vishnu said that people living in apartments prefer to perform pooja in their houses with their families and neighbourhoods. He said that the small, medium and extra medium clay idols are priced between Rs 30 and Rs 2,000, depending on their size.

Meanwhile, minister for endowment Vellampalli Srinivas Rao wished people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Friday.

...
Tags: ganesh chathurthi 2021
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. — Representatoinal image/ANI

Godavari rising, 76 villages cut off; 200 families evacuated

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya

Sucharita, a psychologist who takes personality development sessions for engineering college students, said that suicidal tendencies are a sign of extreme distress and an indicator that someone needs help. — Representational image/DC

Deaths by suicide on the rise in Kurnool

Sucharita said Lokesh is indulging in 'corpse politics' as he was going to meet the parents of akilled girl student Kota Anusha some seven months after the death. (DC Image)

AP plans fast-track courts to try cases of attacks on women: Home minister Sucharita



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

LPG cylinder prices hiked for second time in 15 days; poor households hard-hit

According to the latest prices, the price of an LPG cylinder ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 934 in different parts of the state, as against Rs 615-650 for the same period last year. — PTI

More than 60 per cent of India's total Covid cases last week were from Kerala

People await transport next to a hand wash facility that has messages on precautions to be taken against the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo: AP)

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai during Ganesh festival, no processions allowed

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Rajnath, Gadkari inaugurate emergency landing strip for IAF planes on NH in Barmer

Indian Air Force Mi 17 helicopters take off as part of rehearsals before inauguration of an emergency landing strip at Gandhav Bhakasar section on NH-925 in Barmer district, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->