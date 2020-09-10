170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,462,965

95,529

Recovered

3,469,084

73,057

Deaths

75,091

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2020 Telangana government ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government medical officers quit over workload

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 10, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Docs say officers not appreciating their work, blaming them for rise in cases
Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward. (Representative Image)
 Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward. (Representative Image)

KAMAREDDY: Unable to bear tremendous work pressure due to rising Covid-19 cases, the heads of medical and health institutions decided to quit their official posts.

Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad superintendent Dr M. Nageshwar Rao had already resigned from his post. Similarly, district medical and health officers (DM&HO) of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts also offered to quit their posts.

 

There are 8,265 Covid-19 cases in Nizamabad district and 7,000 cases in Kamareddy district have been reported so far. For the last one month, Coronavirus positive cases are rapidly increasing in both the districts. On Tuesday alone, there were 433 positive cases in Kamareddy district and 101 cases in Nizamabad district. Around 125 persons in Nizamabad district and 52 persons in Kamareddy district succumbed.

In this context, the doctors, especially those who are in administrative posts are facing pressure from higher-ups and others.

Reportedly, higher-ups blamed the district officials for the spike in Covid-19 cases and mishandling of the situation. “We are not expecting appreciation from higher officials, at least they should understand the ground realities during the Coronavirus pandemic,” a doctor said.

 

Kamareddy DM & HO Dr P. Chandrasekhar urged director health and family welfare to relieve him from the post citing health problems. Dr Chandrasekhar joined duties after a week-long leave.

Reportedly, a senior officer expressed anger against DM&HO for the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kamareddy district. Actually, DM&HO has been coordinating with various department officials to tackle the pandemic in the district. The incident hurt him and he decided to quit from the post.

However, Nizamabad DM&HO Dr Ramesh is also waiting to be relieved from the post. Director, health and family welfare has not yet issued orders on relieving him from the post. Due to hectic work with Covid-19 pandemic, issuing of orders delayed, medical and health sources said. Similarly, Kamareddy, Bodhan, Banswada area hospitals and community health centres in-charges also facing severe work pressure with Covid-19 cases.

 

Tags: covid-19 cases, health officials, medical officials, nizamabad, kamareddy, coronavirus cases, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Kamareddy


