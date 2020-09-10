Telangana government medical officers quit over workload

Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward. (Representative Image)

KAMAREDDY: Unable to bear tremendous work pressure due to rising Covid-19 cases, the heads of medical and health institutions decided to quit their official posts.

Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad superintendent Dr M. Nageshwar Rao had already resigned from his post. Similarly, district medical and health officers (DM&HO) of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts also offered to quit their posts.

There are 8,265 Covid-19 cases in Nizamabad district and 7,000 cases in Kamareddy district have been reported so far. For the last one month, Coronavirus positive cases are rapidly increasing in both the districts. On Tuesday alone, there were 433 positive cases in Kamareddy district and 101 cases in Nizamabad district. Around 125 persons in Nizamabad district and 52 persons in Kamareddy district succumbed.

In this context, the doctors, especially those who are in administrative posts are facing pressure from higher-ups and others.

Reportedly, higher-ups blamed the district officials for the spike in Covid-19 cases and mishandling of the situation. “We are not expecting appreciation from higher officials, at least they should understand the ground realities during the Coronavirus pandemic,” a doctor said.

Kamareddy DM & HO Dr P. Chandrasekhar urged director health and family welfare to relieve him from the post citing health problems. Dr Chandrasekhar joined duties after a week-long leave.

Reportedly, a senior officer expressed anger against DM&HO for the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kamareddy district. Actually, DM&HO has been coordinating with various department officials to tackle the pandemic in the district. The incident hurt him and he decided to quit from the post.

However, Nizamabad DM&HO Dr Ramesh is also waiting to be relieved from the post. Director, health and family welfare has not yet issued orders on relieving him from the post. Due to hectic work with Covid-19 pandemic, issuing of orders delayed, medical and health sources said. Similarly, Kamareddy, Bodhan, Banswada area hospitals and community health centres in-charges also facing severe work pressure with Covid-19 cases.