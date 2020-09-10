Telangana sets up task force to monitor COVID treatment by private hospitals

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced from the floor of assembly setting up of a task force headed by an IAS officer to monitor the treatment and the charges made by corporate hospitals in the state. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday constituted a task force with three IAS officers to monitor the treatment provided by the private hospital to Covid-19 patients.

The government issued orders constituting the Task Force with IAS officers Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D Divya. They will monitor the treatment and bills charged by private hospitals and also look into whether the private hospitals are following the Covid protocol or not and report compliance to the Chief Secretary periodically.

During the day, the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced from the floor of assembly setting up of a task force headed by an IAS officer to monitor the treatment and the charges made by corporate hospitals in the state.

He assured the House while replying the short discussion on Covid-19 pandemic that the suggestion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka for constitution of Task Force immediately to keep tab on exploitation of Covid patients by Private Hospitals.

The chief minister said that the task force will release weekly reports which will also be sent to the leaders of main opposition parties in the state to create wide social awareness about their “cruel” ways of exhorting money from the victims of the pandemic.

KCR said “sensing the danger from Corporate hospitals exploiting the Covid patients we tried our best not to allow them for the Covid treatment. But We have no other option than allowing them to admit Corona patients after the Court ordered for it.”

Stating that now that they are found to extort money in the name of treatment that too at this troubled time, the government will now initiate stern action on them. He questioned Is this the time for the corporate hospitals to make money out of the misery of the people?

Accepting some of the suggestions made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin and Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister said that the government will examine the possibility of including Corona in the Aarogyasri list to help the poor.

He said “we also see if we can release money towards paying bills of white card holders who avail medical treatment for Covid in private hospitals.”

He said that the Covid -19 teaches lessons to states governments and the Centre about the poor medical infrastructure in the country.

While suggesting that the centre increase the budget for medical infrastructure, the chief minister told the House that the state government is also mulling to increase the medical and health budget considerably to be ready to tackle any medical emergency like Covid in future.

Participating in the short discussion, BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded for construction of Osmania Hospital and the MIM floor leader requested the CM not to demolish Osmania Hospital building.

He said that “we have a responsibility to protect our heritage and OGH is a prestigious heritage institution established by the Nizam.” Reacting to the request of members, the Chief Minister said that a decision on that will be taken after the high court delivers its verdict.

Replying to the query raised by Akbaruddin on the Centre’s assistance to the state government to fight with the Covid pandemic , the Chief Minister pointed out that the union government which should have come to the rescue of the State during the Covid times, has in fact released only Rs 256 crore under National Health Mission and 647 ventilators.