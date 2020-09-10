170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,462,965

95,529

Recovered

3,469,084

73,057

Deaths

75,091

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2020 Telangana sets up ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana sets up task force to monitor COVID treatment by private hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 10:01 am IST
He also assured the House that the government will examine the possibility of including Corona in the Aarogyasri Scheme to help the poor
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced from the floor of assembly setting up of a task force headed by an IAS officer to monitor the treatment and the charges made by corporate hospitals in the state. (DC Photo)
 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced from the floor of assembly setting up of a task force headed by an IAS officer to monitor the treatment and the charges made by corporate hospitals in the state. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday constituted a task force with three IAS officers to monitor the treatment provided by the private hospital to Covid-19 patients.

The government issued orders constituting the Task Force with IAS officers Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D Divya. They will monitor the treatment and bills charged by private hospitals and also look into whether the private hospitals are following the Covid protocol or not and report compliance to the Chief Secretary periodically.

 

During the day, the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced from the floor of assembly setting up of a task force headed by an IAS officer to monitor the treatment and the charges made by corporate hospitals in the state.

He assured the House while replying the short discussion on Covid-19 pandemic that the suggestion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka for constitution of Task Force immediately to keep tab on exploitation of Covid patients by Private Hospitals.

The chief minister said that the task force will release weekly reports which will also be sent to the leaders of main opposition parties in the state to create wide social awareness about their “cruel” ways of exhorting money from the victims of the pandemic.

 

KCR said “sensing the danger from Corporate hospitals exploiting the Covid patients we tried our best not to allow them for the Covid treatment. But We have no other option than allowing them to admit Corona patients after the Court ordered for it.”

Stating that now that they are found to extort money in the name of treatment that too at this troubled time, the government will now initiate stern action on them. He questioned Is this the time for the corporate hospitals to make money out of the misery of the people?

Accepting some of the suggestions made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin and Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister said that the government will examine the possibility of including Corona in the Aarogyasri list to help the poor.

 

He said “we also see if we can release money towards paying bills of white card holders who avail medical treatment for Covid in private hospitals.”

He said that the Covid -19 teaches lessons to states governments and the Centre about the poor medical infrastructure in the country.

While suggesting that the centre increase the budget for medical infrastructure, the chief minister told the House that the state government is also mulling to increase the medical and health budget considerably to be ready to tackle any medical emergency like Covid in future.

 

Participating in the short discussion, BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded for construction of Osmania Hospital and the MIM floor leader requested the CM not to demolish Osmania Hospital building.

He said that “we have a responsibility to protect our heritage and OGH is a prestigious heritage institution established by the Nizam.” Reacting to the request of members, the Chief Minister said that a decision on that will be taken after the high court delivers its verdict.

Replying to the query raised by Akbaruddin on the Centre’s assistance to the state government to fight with the Covid pandemic , the  Chief Minister pointed out that the union government which should have come to the rescue of the State during the Covid times, has in fact released only Rs 256 crore under National Health Mission and 647 ventilators.

 

...
Tags: telangana, kcr, covid-19, coronavirus, chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao. (File photo)

Telangana's T Hub II to be ready by end of 2020

A banner erected by the Indian Army stands on a ridge around the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff around the lake in Ladakh. (AP)

Indian Army occupies more heights around Ladakh lake

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduces sweeping land reforms legislations in the state Assembly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. (Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

Telangana CM introduces landmark land reforms legislation in Assembly

Representational image. (PTI)

J-K Police arrest 2 people after recovering M4 carbine, other ammunitions from truck



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army occupies more heights around Ladakh lake

A banner erected by the Indian Army stands on a ridge around the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff around the lake in Ladakh. (AP)

Supreme Court stays implementation of reservation for Marathas

Supreme Court of India

India to begin Phase-3 human trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine soon

A Delhi Metro employee cleans a metro coach ahead of its trial-run on the Blue Line, following of its resumption after being closed for over five months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Yamuna Bank station in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Shiv Sena-Kangana spat intensifies: BMC to demolish alterations at actress' office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut before leaving for Mumbai. (PTI)

AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trials continue in India: Serum Institute

Serum Institute of India said that trials of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham