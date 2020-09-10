170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,462,965

95,529

Recovered

3,469,084

73,057

Deaths

75,091

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2020 Mandatory antigen te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mandatory antigen tests for Sabarimala pilgrims on cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Sep 10, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
The board believes that under these circumstances mandatory antigen test will be more effective
Sabarimala temple
 Sabarimala temple

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board is contemplating mandatory antigen tests for pilgrims before they begin their climb to Sanidhanam during Mandala pilgrimage season beginning from November 15.

The Devaswom Board is tying up with the state health department for conducting the antigen tests at Nilakkal. According to plan, only those who test negative would be allowed to trek to Sannidhanam. The final decision will be taken at the meeting to be chaired by the chief minister.

 

In view of the present Covid – 19 situation in the state, the health department has decided to scale up medical facilities at  Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Pamba. The government is planning to take over Amritha Hospital in the area for arranging emergency medical facilities for the devotees.

The devaswom board wants to ensure that only 50 people are allowed in Sannidhanam at a time. The pilgrimage will be strictly through the virtual queue system of the state police.

Earlier the board had planned to allow devotees who produce Covid negative certificates obtained a few days before the pilgrimage. Since the journey from their respective places to Sabarimala could take three to four days, the possibility of the pilgrims getting infected during transit cannot be ruled out. Moreover, it will be difficult for the authorities here to validate the authenticity of all Covid negative certificates issued to pilgrims in other states.

 

The  board believes that under these circumstances mandatory antigen test will be more effective.

The logistics of antigen testing including how many people would be subjected to test per day, would be decided by authorities in consultation with health experts.

The Devaswom board and the state government have decided to conduct the Sabarimala pilgrimage this season in strict compliance with the Covid 19 protocol and safety protocol. Social distancing norms and safety protocols will be complied with while allowing darshan at the sanctum sanctorum.  Police personnel will not be deployed on the pathinettam padi (holy steps) to assist the pilgrims.

 

With majority of the pilgrims coming from outside the state, the Kerala government and Devaswom Board will also seek the assistance of neighboring states to ensure Covid-19 protocol is implemented strictly.

...
Tags: travancore devaswom board (tdb), sabarimala pilgrims
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Telangana government has chosen noted Telugu writer, poet and academician, Prof. Rama Chandramouli, for the Kaloji Puraskaram. (Photo- Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

TS Kaloji award for Prof Rama Chandramouli

Rev. K.I. Philip Ramban passed away on September 7 at Puthupady in Kozhikode district of Kerala. (Photo- Twitter/@Manorama)

Orthodox church leader Rev KI Philip Ramban passes away at 86

A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test at Civil Hospital, in Amritsar. (PTI)

Centre tells states, UTs to retest all symptomatic negative cases of antigen tests

Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward. (Representative Image)

Telangana government medical officers quit over workload



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Five Rafale jets inducted into Indian Air Force in glittering ceremony in Ambala

Rafale aircraft being accorded water salute during its induction ceremony, in Ambala, Thursday.

Rhea Chakraborty moved to Mumbai's Byculla jail, bail hearing today

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was taken to Mumbai's Byculla Women’s Prison as she was arrested by NCB. (ANI Photo)

Indian Army occupies more heights around Ladakh lake

A banner erected by the Indian Army stands on a ridge around the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff around the lake in Ladakh. (AP)

Supreme Court stays implementation of reservation for Marathas

Supreme Court of India

India to begin Phase-3 human trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine soon

A Delhi Metro employee cleans a metro coach ahead of its trial-run on the Blue Line, following of its resumption after being closed for over five months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Yamuna Bank station in New Delhi. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham