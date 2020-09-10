170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,462,965

95,529

Recovered

3,469,084

73,057

Deaths

75,091

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2020 Indian Army occupies ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army occupies more heights around Ladakh lake

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 10, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 9:32 am IST
Indian now has tactical advantage on both the north and south banks of Pangong Tso
A banner erected by the Indian Army stands on a ridge around the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff around the lake in Ladakh. (AP)
 A banner erected by the Indian Army stands on a ridge around the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff around the lake in Ladakh. (AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has reportedly occupied heights on the north bank of Pangong Tso which overlook Chinese positions on the ridge lines in the Finger 4 area.  This means that the Indian Army now has a tactical advantage on both the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso.

Mountain warfare is all about dominating the heights, and since they have come under the Indian Army’s control, there are reports that China has started building up its forces on the north bank of the Pangong Tso and is trying to come closer to the Indian position at Finger 4.

 

The whole Pangong Tso area in the Ladakh sector is on edge with expectation of some kind of action from the Chinese Army to regain lost ground on the south of the lake where India had in a pre-emptive move occupied two dozen strategic heights.

What has added to the tension is the fact that now all the action in the Pangong Tso area is being controlled directly by commanders in Beijing and it’s no longer in the hands of local PLA officers.

To put pressure on India, China had also brought forward its 15-20 tanks near Spanggur Gap, a mountain pass on the LAC, between China and India. India too has deployed its battle tanks.

 

In its Moldo garrison, China has now deployed 5,000-7,000 soldiers and India has a similar number in the area.

Chinese troops are on a daily basis trying to threaten Indians positions. India has built defences and put barbed wire around its positions and has warned the Chinese that crossing these wires will attract strong reaction from the Indian Army.

On Monday night the Chinese Army tried to remove the barbed wire but were warned to go back. Chinese troops then fired in the air to intimidate Indian soldiers. PLA troops were carrying what looked like traditional Guandao weapons (a single-edge sword-like blade on the end of a pole) and had automatic rifles.

 

In May, the Chinese Army had crossed the LAC on the north bank of Pangong Tso and occupied 8 km between Finger 4 and Finger 8 areas. In all diplomatic and military talks between the two countries since, China has bluntly refused to vacate the occupied area.

The Finger Area refers to a set of eight cliffs jutting out of the Sirijap range overlooking Pangong lake (tso). Before the PLA grabbed positions on Finger 4 overlooking Indian deployments, the Army would patrol right up to Finger 8 that New Delhi considers within Indian territory.

...
Tags: pangong tso, india-china standoff, ladakh standoff


Latest From Nation

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao. (File photo)

Telangana's T Hub II to be ready by end of 2020

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced from the floor of assembly setting up of a task force headed by an IAS officer to monitor the treatment and the charges made by corporate hospitals in the state. (DC Photo)

Telangana sets up task force to monitor COVID treatment by private hospitals

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduces sweeping land reforms legislations in the state Assembly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. (Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

Telangana CM introduces landmark land reforms legislation in Assembly

Representational image. (PTI)

J-K Police arrest 2 people after recovering M4 carbine, other ammunitions from truck



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court stays implementation of reservation for Marathas

Supreme Court of India

India to begin Phase-3 human trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine soon

A Delhi Metro employee cleans a metro coach ahead of its trial-run on the Blue Line, following of its resumption after being closed for over five months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Yamuna Bank station in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Shiv Sena-Kangana spat intensifies: BMC to demolish alterations at actress' office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut before leaving for Mumbai. (PTI)

AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trials continue in India: Serum Institute

Serum Institute of India said that trials of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues. (Representative Image)

Omar Abdullah to voluntarily vacate his government residence in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham