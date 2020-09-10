170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2020 Amid Rafale's i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid Rafale's induction, Rajnath Singh issues 'big and stern' message to China

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 10, 2020, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 9:38 pm IST
Singh's stern message came hours ahead of Jaishankar-Wang Yi meeting
A Rafale jet at the Ambala air base.
 A Rafale jet at the Ambala air base.

Amid the rising border tensions with China at Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force on Thursday inducted five Rafale jets during a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air base. However, the occasion also turned out to be an opportunity for the Indian political establishment to issue a subtle warning to a rampaging China.

In a clear reference to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of five French-made multirole Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.

 

"This kind of induction is very important for the kind of atmosphere that has been created on our borders," Singh also said at the ceremony.

Interestingly, Singh's stern message to the neighbouring country came hours ahead of an expected meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave in Moscow.

The much anticipated talks are taking place against the backdrop of a massive spike in tension in eastern Ladakh triggered by fresh face-offs between the two armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

 

Earlier in the day, amid traditional 'sarva dharma puja', a ceremonial 'water cannon salute' to the Rafale jets and an aerial display featuring various breathtaking manoeuvres by the aircraft, the five Rafale jets were inducted into the 17 Squadron of the IAF.

The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

 

Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. A second batch of four to five Rafale jets are likely to arrive in India by November.

...
Tags: rafale jets, 36 rafale jets, ambala air base, rajnath singh


Latest From Nation

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

BJP tells its US supporters not to use party's name in US presidential polls

Representational image.

Two security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi

Telangana government has chosen noted Telugu writer, poet and academician, Prof. Rama Chandramouli, for the Kaloji Puraskaram. (Photo- Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana govt honours Prof Rama Chandramouli with Kaloji Puraskaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre tells states, UTs to retest all symptomatic negative cases of antigen tests

A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test at Civil Hospital, in Amritsar. (PTI)

BJP tells its US supporters not to use party's name in US presidential polls

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Five Rafale jets inducted into Indian Air Force in glittering ceremony in Ambala

Rafale aircraft being accorded water salute during its induction ceremony, in Ambala, Thursday.

Two security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi

Representational image.

Rhea Chakraborty moved to Mumbai's Byculla jail, bail hearing today

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was taken to Mumbai's Byculla Women’s Prison as she was arrested by NCB. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham