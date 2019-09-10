Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Video shows Indian A ...
Video shows Indian Army stopping infiltration bid by Pakistan along LoC

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 9:38 am IST
At least five bodies of Pakistan's Border Action Team personnel and terrorists and their equipment can be seen in a video.
New Delhi: An infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the first week of August, the Indian Army said on Monday.

At least five bodies of the BAT personnel and terrorists and their equipment can be seen in a video released by the Army.

 

In a related development, a senior Army officer said there were "many inputs" about a possible terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek (in Gujarat)," Lieutenant General SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, told reporters in Pune.

Tags: indian army, video, pakistan army, line of control
Location: India, Delhi


