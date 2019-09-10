Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Trying to ‘pol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Trying to ‘politicise disease': AAP slams BJP for undermining anti-dengue campaign

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has accused AAP of taking credit from MCD officials, who, he said, launched campaign against dengue in reality.
Responding to Tiwari, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP, instead of supporting the administration in its campaign, is alleging dengue larvae were found in Delhi government's offices and schools. (Photo: File)
 Responding to Tiwari, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP, instead of supporting the administration in its campaign, is alleging dengue larvae were found in Delhi government's offices and schools. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to negate Delhi government's campaign to combat dengue by "politicising the deadly disease".

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has accused the AAP of taking credit from MCD officials, who, he said, launched a campaign against dengue in reality. "The AAP government is just an advertisement government that does not aim to change anything. The AAP government was caught red-handed when it was found that Delhi government offices had dengue larvae", he said.

 

Responding to Tiwari, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP, instead of supporting the administration in its campaign, is alleging dengue larvae were found in Delhi government's offices and schools. "We will properly probe it. But how come no dengue larvae were found in BJP-run MCD schools. The BJP is trying to politicise the deadly disease", Singh alleged.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a special campaign against dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Kejriwal had that said he, his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito breeding. "I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from 1 September till 15 November, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquito", Kejriwal said.

...
Tags: aap, bjp, manoj tiwari, sanjay singh, dengue, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Paswan informed that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to look into the issue of banning single use plastic in one go or phased manner. (Photo: File)

Look for alternative packaging: Ram Vilas Paswan to Pepsi, Coca Cola; sets deadline

On Monday, Singh and his followers undertook a cleaning drive, as heaps of garbage along roadsides were growing bigger with each passing day. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP MP Arjun Singh picks up broom in Bengal as sweepers stop work due to no salary

Narrating the incident, the officer said Suresh allegedly smothered Jaishree and her son Avinash with a pillow one after another on Monday night. (Photo: Representational)

Jobless Mumbai man kills sister-in-law, toddler nephew; held

A meeting between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia scheduled to take place on Tuesday has been postponed. (Photo: File)

Meeting between Sonia- Scindia postponed, Sharad Pawar calls on interim Cong prez



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WAR: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship in Arctic Circle

WAR poster.
 

This Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner can run Spotify

One of the many features of the app offers the user cross-platform accessibility and remote controlling options.
 

MIUI 11 leaked: new design, icons, features revealed

The company is all set to release MIUI 11 soon with a bunch of new features including a complete dark mode, ultra-power saving mode, a new design and more.
 

Karnataka: Hindu, Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram under one roof

'We want to send the message of communal harmony, which is very important at this point in time,' a local, Mohammed Sham said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mi Band 4 India launch date finally revealed

The Mi Band 4 is teh first Mi Band to come with a coloured 0.95-inch AMOLED screen.
 

iPhone 11 to come with amazing breakthrough feature

Where R1 trumps the M-series coprocessor is that it makes use a lot more sensors than the motion coprocessor to produce even more accurate information of where the device is.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI to question Indrani Mukerjea whose testimony led to Chidambaram’s arrest

A special court on Monday allowed the CBI to question former media baron Indrani Mukerjea, jailed for allegedly killing her daughter, in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in which former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has been arrested. (Photo: File)

‘When will govt open its eyes?’ Priyanka Gandhi on auto sector crisis

The Congress leader has been targeting the government over its handling of the economy. (Photo: File)

Man who throws 3-yr-old from 7th floor was driven by superstitious beliefs: Police

His diary was found in which it was written that a woman in Morocco told him that all problems of his life will be solved if he sacrifices two people. (Photo: Representational)

'Congress inherited a bankrupt state from BJP,' says Kamal Nath

Taking a dig at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath alleged that the previous government was only adept in making announcements. (Photo: File)

As protests mount, Mumbai Metro dumps Aarey land, chooses Wadala for new casting yard

'We have decided to take up 28,000 sqft of land in the Wadala area to build the casting yard for the metro line 6,' an MMRDA official said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham