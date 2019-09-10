Telangana allocations to education hits record low

0vEducationists are demanding a minimum of 20 per cent of the Budget to improve quality of education and to upgrade all schools to English medium.

Hyderabad: Telangana state’s spend on education has been falling every year, and touched a five-year low of 6.75 per cent of the Budget on Monday. The figure stood at 7.6 per cent of the Budget last year.

The sector was allocated Rs 9,899.80 crore out of the total budget of Rs 1,46,492 crore. Of this, Rs 8,299 crore was allotted to schools, Rs 1,367.88 crore for higher education and Rs 362.91 crore for technical education.

In 2014-15, the government had allocated 10.88 per cent of the Budget towards education which declined to 9.69 per cent, 8.23 per cent, 8.49 per cent, and 7.61 per cent in the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years respectively.

Reacting to the budgetary allocations for education, Naganti Narayana, chairman, Centre for Educational Studies and Service, said, “The budget allocated for development of basic facilities in government schools is not enough. Most schools are in a pathetic condition and major renovations are required.

They don’t have proper walls, classrooms, toilets and water facility across districts, due to which the number of students is rapidly falling. If the government was serious about improving condition of these schools, it should have allocated higher budgets.”

Mr A. Narsi Reddy, Legislative Council member, said, “During the slowdown, the Budget should have aimed at improving the economy, not to deteriorate it further. Education is an important aspect, which helps in building economy in the long run.”

He said, “these days, more students are showing interest in joining in residential schools and gurukulas. To improve basic facilities in these institutions, the budget should be improved.”

