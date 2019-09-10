Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Telangana allocation ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana allocations to education hits record low

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Sep 10, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 1:40 am IST
The figure stood at 7.6 per cent of the Budget last year.
0vEducationists are demanding a minimum of 20 per cent of the Budget to improve quality of education and to upgrade all schools to English medium.
 0vEducationists are demanding a minimum of 20 per cent of the Budget to improve quality of education and to upgrade all schools to English medium.

Hyderabad: Telangana state’s spend on education has been falling every year, and touched a five-year low of 6.75 per cent of the Budget on Monday. The figure stood at 7.6 per cent of the Budget last year.

The sector was allocated Rs 9,899.80 crore out of the total budget of Rs 1,46,492 crore. Of this, Rs 8,299 crore was allotted to schools, Rs 1,367.88 crore for higher education and Rs 362.91 crore for technical education.

 

In 2014-15, the government had allocated 10.88 per cent of the Budget towards education which declined to 9.69 per cent, 8.23 per cent, 8.49 per cent, and 7.61 per cent in the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years respectively.

Reacting to the budgetary allocations for education, Naganti Narayana, chairman, Centre for Educational Studies and Service, said, “The budget allocated for development of basic facilities in government schools is not enough. Most schools are in a pathetic condition and major renovations are required.

They don’t have proper walls, classrooms, toilets and water facility across districts, due to which the number of students is rapidly falling. If the government was serious about improving condition of these schools, it should have allocated higher budgets.”

Mr A. Narsi Reddy, Legislative Council member, said, “During the slowdown, the Budget should have aimed at improving the economy, not to deteriorate it further. Education is an important aspect, which helps in building economy in the long run.”

He said, “these days, more students are showing interest in joining in residential schools and gurukulas. To improve basic facilities in these institutions, the budget should be improved.”

0vEducationists are demanding a minimum of 20 per cent of the Budget to improve quality of education and to upgrade all schools to English medium.

...
Tags: budget, english medium, higher education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi’s assurance to salt pan workers in Thoothukudi

Masood Azhar.

Pakistan secretly releases Masood Azhar: Report

M K Stalin

Railways decision on use of regional language, big victory for DMK: M K Stalin

Kamal Nath

MP CM Kamal Nath to face SIT probe in 1984 riots



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Labour department introduces online facility for licenses, renewals

All these institutions and establishments can get the license, renewal, corrections by logging on to the website, http://Labour.tn.gov.in . They can also pay the fees online and download the printouts.

Financial package for BSNL on cards: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Kochi: Talks fail, CITU members to continue Muthoot strike

T. P. Ramakrishnan.

Kerala: Conclave of small, medium business in Dubai

Pinarayi Vijayan.

Game of anti-Sterlite agitation, counter-protest restarts in Thoothukudi

The activists also wanted the Thoothukudi city corporation to return the Rs 34 crore paid by Sterlite for water connections to around 230 households.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham