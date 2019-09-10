‘Precious treasure’: PM Modi says in farewell message to ex-top aide Nripendra Misra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his outgoing principal secretary Nripendra Misra as “a precious treasure” and a capable officer as he bid farewell to the senior bureaucrat. PM Modi also commended Misra for his "hard working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant", the government said in a statement.

After the event, PM Modi tweeted: "We had a wonderful farewell programme for Shri Nripendra Misra Ji at my residence today. Nripendra Ji guided me when I was new to Delhi. He is an officer who understands how India's democratic system works and is blessed with great conflict resolution skills with a human touch.”

We had a wonderful farewell programme for Shri Nripendra Misra Ji at my residence today. Nripendra Ji guided me when I was new to Delhi. He is an officer who understands how India’s democratic system works and is blessed with great conflict resolution skills with a human touch. pic.twitter.com/IRdMSIhTOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2019

On Monday, a release from Prime Minister’s office said the Prime Minister recalled his association with Misra in the last five years and narrated instances where the senior civil servant showed his vast experience in governance.

The release also said Misra complimented the “goal-oriented, tech-savvy and humane” vision of the Prime Minister and urged the entire government staff to work towards the aim of creating a New India.

Misra, a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, had said last month he did not want to continue as the Centre’s top bureaucrat and his request was accepted by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks and appointed former cabinet secretary PK Sinha as the officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Misra thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India. He was one of the first retired bureaucrats inducted into PMO after Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party won the national elections in 2014. The senior officer was given cabinet rank and the government had brought an ordinance to enable him to take the post.

The farewell function was attended by Union ministers and senior government officials.