Pakistan secretly releases Masood Azhar: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had threatened the “fullest possible response” to India’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir.
Masood Azhar.
New Delhi: Pakistan has deployed additional troopers along the border near Rajasthan and released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar to carry out terror attacks in India, according to the Intelligence Bureau.

Pakistan is planning a ‘big action’ in Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors in the coming days in response to the cancellation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has started deploying additional troops near the Rajasthan border as part of the plan, according to IB inputs.

 

The respective Border Security Force and Army field formations in Jammu and Rajasthan sectors have been alerted “to avoid any surprises” from the Pakistani army, officials said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had threatened the “fullest possible response” to India’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir. Khan added the global community would be responsible for any “catastrophic” aftermath as he continued his rhetoric amid rising tensions with New Delhi since the government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The comments by Khan, who last week said there was a risk of India-Pakistan war, came on a day Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said they were prepared to “go till any extent.”

