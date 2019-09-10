Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 IAF’s 17 Squad ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF’s 17 Squadron, led by BS Dhanoa during Kargil, to be revived for Rafale

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Squadron, which operated from Bhatinda air base, was disbanded in 2016 after IAF started gradual phasing out of Russian-origin MiG 21 jets.
 The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday is expected to resurrect its ‘Golden Arrows’ 17 Squadron which will be the first unit to fly the multi-role Rafale fighter jets. IAF Chief B S Dhanoa will resurrect the 17 squadron at an event on Tuesday at the Ambala Air Force Station as it prepares to receive the Rafale jets, official sources said.

The ‘Golden Arrows’ 17 Squadron was commanded by Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa during Kargil war in 1999.

 

The squadron, which operated from Bhatinda air base, was disbanded in 2016 after the IAF started gradual phasing out of Russian-origin MiG 21 jets.

The squadron was formed in 1951, and initially it flew de Havilland Vampire F Mk 52 fighters. India is expected to receive the first Rafale jet by end of this month.

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft.

The sources said the first squadron of the aircraft will be deployed at the Ambala Air Force Station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The Indo-Pak border is around 220 km from there.

The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

A number of IAF teams have already visited France to help Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale, incorporate India-specific enhancements on-board the fighter aircraft. The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

The Congress raised several questions about the deal, including on rates of the aircraft, and alleged corruption but the government has rejected the charges.

The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop required infrastructure like shelters, hangers and maintenance facilities at the two bases.

In July 2017, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, during his visit to France, flew a Rafale jet at the Saint-Dizier airbase to gain first-hand experience of the aircraft. According to the deal, the delivery of the jets was to be completed in 67 months from the date the contract was inked.

Tags: indian air force, rafale jets, kargil war, bs dhanoa
Location: India, Delhi


