Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Flat owners confront ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flat owners confront CS: Protest against move to enforce SC diktat at Maradu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Jose visited the Golden Kayaloram first, but faced protests as he went to H20 Holy Faith.
Police trying to cover Chief Secretary Tom Jose from the protesting residents of Holy Faith apartment at Maradu in Kochi on Monday. (DC)
 Police trying to cover Chief Secretary Tom Jose from the protesting residents of Holy Faith apartment at Maradu in Kochi on Monday. (DC)

KOCHI: The desperate residents of the flats at Maradu, which are facing demolition, confronted Chief Secretary Tom Jose with protests when he visited the spot for an on-site study on Monday.

Around 500 families are residing in Golden Kayaloram, H20 Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, Jains Coral Cave and Holiday Heritage apartments. Jose visited the Golden Kayaloram first, but faced protests as he went to H20 Holy Faith.  The protestors, mainly women, who held placards and rais-ed slogans, demanded action against the officials responsible for the mess rather than punishing the victims.

 

Later, he moved on to other apartments where the residents said they would not move out, come what may. They included film personalities Major Ravi, Blessy and Soubin Sahir. Tom Jose, who was accompanied by district collector S. Suhas and Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera, told the med-ia that the state government was bound to ob-ey the Supreme Court order in this regard.

Sources said that the chief secretary had asked the municipality to prepare a list of experienced agencies to demolish the flats and issue notice to the police and the fire force to facilitate the demolition. It must also also get the report of IIT Chennai team which visited the site and took samples to study the ecological impact of demolition. All these should be done before September 18, two days prior to the deadline given to the government to file a report to the apex court.

...
Tags: tom jose, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Masood Azhar.

Pakistan secretly releases Masood Azhar: Report

M K Stalin

Railways decision on use of regional language, big victory for DMK: M K Stalin

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to face SIT probe in ’84 riots

All these institutions and establishments can get the license, renewal, corrections by logging on to the website, http://Labour.tn.gov.in . They can also pay the fees online and download the printouts.

Chennai: Labour department introduces online facility for licenses, renewals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Calicut Chamber to go on warpath

Anyone who observes the situation can understand that despite repeated efforts of the CCCI, the office of the chief minister failed to act, it said.

Thiruvananthapuram: Tests find aflatoxin in non-pasteurised milk

As per the standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the permissible level of aflatoxin in milk is 0.5 PPB (parts per billion) microgram per kilogram.

Calendar to fight fevers: KT Rama Rao

The shortage in infrastructure is so dire that patients don’t even have a stand for IV treatment. (DC)

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Muharram

On the ninth day of Muharram, worshippers visit the Alam-e-Mubarak installed at the historic Bibi-ka-Alam at the Bibi-ka-Alawa, Dabeerpura on Monday. (Style Photo Service)

Adilabad forest faces pest attack

After the pink bollworm attacked the cotton crop, pests have now started damaging teakwood trees in forests of the old Adilabad district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham