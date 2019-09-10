Flat owners confront CS: Protest against move to enforce SC diktat at Maradu

KOCHI: The desperate residents of the flats at Maradu, which are facing demolition, confronted Chief Secretary Tom Jose with protests when he visited the spot for an on-site study on Monday.

Around 500 families are residing in Golden Kayaloram, H20 Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, Jains Coral Cave and Holiday Heritage apartments. Jose visited the Golden Kayaloram first, but faced protests as he went to H20 Holy Faith. The protestors, mainly women, who held placards and rais-ed slogans, demanded action against the officials responsible for the mess rather than punishing the victims.

Later, he moved on to other apartments where the residents said they would not move out, come what may. They included film personalities Major Ravi, Blessy and Soubin Sahir. Tom Jose, who was accompanied by district collector S. Suhas and Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera, told the med-ia that the state government was bound to ob-ey the Supreme Court order in this regard.

Sources said that the chief secretary had asked the municipality to prepare a list of experienced agencies to demolish the flats and issue notice to the police and the fire force to facilitate the demolition. It must also also get the report of IIT Chennai team which visited the site and took samples to study the ecological impact of demolition. All these should be done before September 18, two days prior to the deadline given to the government to file a report to the apex court.