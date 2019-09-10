Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 DK Shivakumar moves ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DK Shivakumar moves bail petition in Delhi high court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2019, 3:19 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 3:19 am IST
Shivakumar had requested the court for privacy with his lawyers as the interrogating officers used to sit within hearing distance.
D.K. Shivakumar
Bengaluru: Former Congress minister Mr D.K. Shivakumar, who is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)  moved a bail petition before the ED designated court in New Delhi, which will come up for hearing on September 13.

His advocates  had moved the bail petition contending that there was no need for ED custody as Mr Shivakumar was fully cooperating with the investigating agency.

 

Meanwhile, the designated court granted Mr Shivakumar permission to have discussions with his advocate in private and  said he should be provided with a shaving kit but declined to provide newspapers, writing paper or a pen.

Earlier, Mr Shivakumar had requested the court for privacy with his lawyers as the interrogating officers used to sit within hearing distance, whenever he used to have a conversation with his advocates. The Congress leader's lawyers contended that a person in custody should be able to interact with his lawyers in private and that officers could not eavesdrop on the conversation between the petitioner and his advocates. The court allowed the request and directed the ED officials to allow Mr Shivakumar and his lawyers to have their discussions in private.

In a related development, the seer of the Adichunchanagiri Matha Nirmalanandanatha Swami visited the house of Mr  Shivakumar at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru Monday evening and expressed his solidarity with the family of the Vokkaliga leader.

Tags: d.k. shivakumar, enforcement directorate (ed)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


