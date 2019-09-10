Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Delhi man dyes hair, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi man dyes hair, beard to impersonate senior citizen at airport; caught

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Jayesh Patel coloured his hair and beard white, arrived on wheelchair to board flight to New York from Delhi Airport on Sunday.
He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years. (Photo: Twitter | CISFHQ)
 He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years. (Photo: Twitter | CISFHQ)

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was caught by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly impersonating an octogenarian passenger by using a fake passport, officials said on Monday.

Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, coloured his hair and beard white, arrived on a wheelchair to board a flight to New York from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, they said.

 

He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years.

The passenger looked suspicious to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials on frisking duty as he expressed his inability to stand up from the wheelchair and was evading eye contact with them, the officials said.

The man was put through detailed checks, following which his original identity was revealed.

"The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport. The man was wearing zero-power glasses to conceal his age. He was later handed over to immigration officials on charges of impersonation and further probe," a senior CISF officer said.

A probe is on to know as to why he was doing this illegal act, he said.

...
Tags: cisf, delhi airport, delhi police, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Patiala House Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Shehla Rashid in connection with a recent FIR lodged against her under sedition charges. (Photo: File)

Court grants interim protection from arrest to Shehla Rashid in sedition case

Pakistan has repeatedly been asked by the international community to end discrimination against religious minorities on its soil. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan's ex-colleague lands in India with family, wants asylum

The police said that they were not able to charge the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code because the post-mortem report cited cardiac arrest as the reason for the death of the 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari.

Citing autopsy, police lets off accused of murder in Jharkhand mob lynching

In a related development, a senior Army officer said there were 'many inputs' about a possible terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India. (Photo: ANI)

Video shows Indian Army stopping infiltration bid by Pakistan along LoC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Band 4 India launch date finally revealed

The Mi Band 4 is teh first Mi Band to come with a coloured 0.95-inch AMOLED screen.
 

iPhone 11 to come with amazing breakthrough feature

Where R1 trumps the M-series coprocessor is that it makes use a lot more sensors than the motion coprocessor to produce even more accurate information of where the device is.
 

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

Dedicated delivery kiosks will be set up at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan as part of the tie-up. (Photo: Indian Railways)
 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF’s 17 Squadron, led by BS Dhanoa during Kargil, to be revived for Rafale

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

1,012 cases of traffic violation, over Rs 9 lakh fine imposed in one day in K'taka

Bidar Police on Monday conducted a drive and registered 1,012 cases under various offences of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. (Photo: ANI)

India, Pakistan expected to argue on Kashmir issue at UNHRC today

The Indian delegation is expected to make the statement some hours later and will have the 'right to reply'. (Photo: File)

Clampdown in Valley to contain Muharram mourning processions today

This time, the security clampdown is aimed at thwarting attempts by Shia mourners to take out Zuljinah processions. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Ashok Leyland declares 18-day holiday in 5 plants

Continuing its pruning to match the production fall, Ashok Leyland has now declared non-working days across its five plants this month
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham