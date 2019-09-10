Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Baby boom: Woman to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Baby boom: Woman to deliver for 20th time

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 1:30 am IST
“At present, she has 11 children and at the age of 38, is bracing for her 20th delivery,” Beed district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said.
A woman’s uterus, the organ within which the fetus develops, is a muscle, and each successive pregnancy stretches that muscle, the doctor said.
 A woman’s uterus, the organ within which the fetus develops, is a muscle, and each successive pregnancy stretches that muscle, the doctor said.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concerns over “population explosion” have not deterred a Maharashtra woman from going ahead with her 20th delivery, doctors said on Monday. The 38-year-old woman from Beed district has had 19 deliveries so far and is now seven months’ pregnant, doctors said.

Hailing from the nomadic Gopal community, Lankabai Kharat was spotted by local health officials who were stunned to learn about her 20th delivery.

 

“At present, she has 11 children and at the age of 38, is bracing for her 20th delivery,” Beed district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said.

When we learned about her pregnancy and it being her 20th, she was taken to the civil hospital and all required tests were conducted. So far the baby and mother are safe. She has been given a medication course and instructed on hygiene and other practices to avoid an infection,” another doctor said.

Thorat said, “This would be her first delivery at a hospital. All the earlier deliveries were performed at home. To avoid any health risk, we have advised her to get admitted at the local government hospital for the delivery, scheduled in two months.”

Kharat hails from Kesapuri area in Majalgaon tehsil of Beed district.

“She belongs to the Gopal community, which generally begs or engages in some daily wage or small-time jobs. They keep shifting from one location to another,” an official from the Beed district collectorate said.

A woman’s uterus, the organ within which the fetus develops, is a muscle, and each successive pregnancy stretches that muscle, the doctor said. As a result, after a woman has had many pregnancies, the muscle has a hard time contracting after the placenta the organ that connects the fetus to the mother's blood supply separates, he added. This creates a risk of massive bleeding and because the uterus has been weakened by successive pregnancies, drugs to cause this contraction are typically less successful, he said.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, population explosion
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi’s assurance to salt pan workers in Thoothukudi

Masood Azhar.

Pakistan secretly releases Masood Azhar: Report

M K Stalin

Railways decision on use of regional language, big victory for DMK: M K Stalin

Kamal Nath

MP CM Kamal Nath to face SIT probe in 1984 riots



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Labour department introduces online facility for licenses, renewals

All these institutions and establishments can get the license, renewal, corrections by logging on to the website, http://Labour.tn.gov.in . They can also pay the fees online and download the printouts.

Financial package for BSNL on cards: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Kochi: Talks fail, CITU members to continue Muthoot strike

T. P. Ramakrishnan.

Kerala: Conclave of small, medium business in Dubai

Pinarayi Vijayan.

Game of anti-Sterlite agitation, counter-protest restarts in Thoothukudi

The activists also wanted the Thoothukudi city corporation to return the Rs 34 crore paid by Sterlite for water connections to around 230 households.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham