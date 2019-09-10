Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Kerala on alert as A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala on alert as Army warns terror attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 10, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera, meanwhile, asked all district police heads to maintain high alert across the state.
Policemen have been instructed to keep strict vigil at public places. (Photo: Representational image)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security has been tightened on Monday following the Army’s warning about the possibility of a terror strike in South India.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area, Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army’s Southern Command, told reporters at an event near Pune.

 

“We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India and the peninsular India,” he said.

The Army has taken measures in the Sir Creek region, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said. Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera, meanwhile, asked all district police heads to maintain high alert across the state.

The Director General of Police directed personnel to maintain heightened vigil at bus stands, railway stations, airports and places where people gather in large numbers.

A defence spokesperson in Chennai said the “northern most point of the Army’s southern command includes some parts of Gujarat also.”

The word “south” from southern command GOC does not mean Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka only. It includes complete southern peninsula and parts of Gujarat."

A senior police official in Telangana said adequate precautionary and security measures have been put in place in the state, though the state had not received any specific inputs so far on the possible attacks.

“As far as the inputs are concerned, we don’t have a specific input so far. In general, we are keeping an alert in the state,” additional director general of police (law and order) Jitender said.

In AP, security along the 974 km long coastline has been beefed up following threats of a possible terror attack in south India, a top police official said.

“Security has also been stepped up at vital installations in the state by deploying the AP Special Protection Force,” additional DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said.

Tags: terrorist attack, s.k. saini, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


