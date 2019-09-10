Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Amit Shah: Won&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah: Won’t override North East tribal laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 10, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 12:58 am IST
The CAB seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Amit Shah.
 Amit Shah.

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah said here Monday that the BJP-led NDA government was determined to bring in the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) but it will ensure that it doesn’t override the existing provisions and protections granted to the region’s tribal people.

The CAB seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently.

 

Referring to the concern expressed by at least two Chief Ministers, of Meghalaya and Mizoram, at the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) conclave here, Mr Shah said the fears of the Chief Ministers was genuine but they need not to worry as the BJP government had decided to keep the cut-off date in the Citizenship Amendment Bill up to December 31, 2014.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told Mr Shah that the Central government should take the region into confidence on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Addressing the conclave here in the presence of Mr Shah, Mr Sangma asked whether the Centre would bypass discussions with states before reintroducing the Bill.

“What will happen after CAB? Will people continuously come from Bangladesh? Will there be any deadline or a continuous flow? We in the Northeast have such fears,” Mr Sangma said. He requested the Centre to invite all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

...
Tags: amit shah, citizenship amendment bill
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana to sell land to fund schemes

Dr K Laxman.

Telangana Budget is dissapointing, says Dr K Laxman

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Slowdown hits K Chandrasekhar Rao’s annual Budget

The RSS also hailed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as a “grand step” for the development of Kashmir.

RSS wants BJP to correct flaws in National Register of Citizens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala on terror alert after abondoned boats found in Sir Creek

Policemen have been instructed to keep strict vigil at public places. (Photo: Representational image)

Amid rift in MP Congress, Sonia Gandhi summons Kamal Nath, Scindia to Delhi

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday sternly took up to all the ongoing bickering factors of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party and asked them to sort out their differences. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham