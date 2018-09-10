search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UP family calls off marriage, says ‘bride spends too much time on WhatsApp’

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Amroha SP, Vipin Tada said that they have received a complaint in this matter and a probe is currently underway.
The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for September 5. (Representational Image)
 The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for September 5. (Representational Image)

Amroha: A family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha called off the wedding, alleging that the bride uses too much time on WhatsApp.

The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for September 5, saying that the "the girl is not good as she uses WhatsApp."

 

"We were waiting for the groom's family, when they did not turn up, then we went to their house. They refused to marry my daughter alleging that she is not good as she spends too much time on WhatsApp. Later, when we pleaded they agree for the Nikah but demanded a dowry of Rs 65 lakh," revealed Urooj Mehandi, father of the bride.

Amroha SP, Vipin Tada said that they have received a complaint in this matter and a probe is currently underway.

Tags: whatsapp, family calls off wedding, dowry, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amroha




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
 

Genes are key to academic success, says study

Researchers found educational achievement to be highly stable throughout schooling, meaning that most students who started off well in primary school continued to do well until graduation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Odisha's first transgender civil servant plans marriage after 377 order

Aishwarya, formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, had come out successful in Odisha Public Service Commission conducted Odisha Financial Service examination in 2010. She is now posted as the Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Paradip. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
 

Will the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 'Hide Notch' option return?

Nokia recently launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 6.1 Plus in India and the Android One smartphone has already received the August security update.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Confident of defeating PM Modi government in 2019 LS polls: Congress

Reacting to BJP president Amit Shah's remark that 'after BJP win in 2019, no one will be able to defeat it for next 50 years', Sharma said that this shows their arrogance. (Photo: File)

Odisha's first transgender civil servant plans marriage after 377 order

Aishwarya, formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, had come out successful in Odisha Public Service Commission conducted Odisha Financial Service examination in 2010. She is now posted as the Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Paradip. (Photo: Facebook)

Congress' Bharat Bandh: Bengaluru schools shut, no public transport today

The objective to observe bandh was not to trouble people, but to fight for their cause as 'they are living in the most trying times,' KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

2 convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case to be sentenced today

Two synchronised blasts at Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery on August 25 2007, killed 32 people and left 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded. (Photo: PTI)

Malkajgiri residents name damaged road as KTR/Commissioner bridge

Residents of Malkajgiri protest against poor condition of the road at RK Nagar on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham