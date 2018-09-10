TRS to field Malla Reddy from Medchal segment

A video grab of Malkajgiri MP C. Malla Reddy undergoing Pala Abishekam by milkmen on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The TRS is all set to field Malkajgiri MP C. Malla Reddy from Medchal Assembly seat for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mr Malla Reddy, who won on a TD ticket in 2014 from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, moved to the TRS later. He wants to enter state politics.

The TRS leadership which kept the ticket for Medchal seat on hold while declaring the list of 105 candidates on September 6, is learnt to have finalised Mr Malla Reddy for the seat.

The tickets for the remaining 14 seats will be announced by the TRS this week. The Medchal Assembly seat was won by Mr M. Sudheer Reddy in 2014.

The TRS had declared tickets for all sitting MLAs on September 6 except two Andhole and Chennur. It also kept tickets on hold for five MLAs representing Medchal, Malkajgiri, Warangal East, Vikarabad and Choppadandi after the party’s surveys found that the performance of these MLAs was not up to the mark. After this, the demand to secure tickets for these five constituencies has increased in the TRS.

Mr Malla Reddy had thrown his hat in the ring for two Assembly seats, Medchal and Malkajgiri. The TRS high command is keen on fielding Mr Malla Reddy from Medchal seat since he is considered a local of this constituency and has a strong presence there with his chain of professional engineering, medical, management and other colleges besides function halls.

The party high command also took his strong financial background into consideration as Mr Malla Reddy donates crores of rupees to the party every year during the plenary meetings.

Despite being a new entrant into politics, Mr Malla Reddy won with a decent majority from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2014, considered to be the biggest constituency in Asia, and defeated strong candidates from the Congress (then Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana), Lok Satta chief Jayaprakash Narayan and former DGP Dinesh Reddy (YSRC).

Mr Malla Reddy has also expressed his willingness to contest from Malkajgiri Assembly seat, if the situation demanded.