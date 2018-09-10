Telangana polls to be held first, 4 states later

A team from the Election Commission of India will visit TS on September 11 to assess the situation for holding early elections. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly elections are most likely to be held prior to the state polls for four other states.

A team from the Election Commission of India will visit TS on September 11 to assess the situation for holding early elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar is leaving for Delhi on Monday, a day prior to the visit of the Election Commission team to the state, and is learnt to have prepared a report to be submitted to the EC stating that all arrangements are in place to conduct elections in the last week of November.

The terms of the Assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are due to end between December 15 and January 20, while the TS Assembly’s term already ended on September 6.

As per preliminary reports, the EC wants to hold elections for the four states in December by releasing the schedule in October-end or November first week. It is in favour of issuing the schedule for Telangana Assembly elections in October second week and holding elections in November last week.