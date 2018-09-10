search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana polls to be held first, 4 states later

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 10, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 12:26 am IST
EC in favour of holding Telangana polls in November end
A team from the Election Commission of India will visit TS on September 11 to assess the situation for holding early elections. (Photo: PTI)
  A team from the Election Commission of India will visit TS on September 11 to assess the situation for holding early elections. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly elections are most likely to be held prior to the state polls for four other states.

A team from the Election Commission of India will visit TS on September 11 to assess the situation for holding early elections.

 

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar is leaving for Delhi on Monday, a day prior to the visit of the Election Commission team to the state, and is learnt to have prepared a report to be submitted to the EC stating that all arrangements are in place to conduct elections in the last week of November.

The terms of the Assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are due to end between December 15 and January 20, while the TS Assembly’s term already ended on September 6.

As per preliminary reports, the EC wants to hold elections for the four states in December by releasing the schedule in October-end or November first week. It is in favour of issuing the schedule for Telangana Assembly elections in October second week and holding elections in November last week.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, election commission of india, telangana polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Election Commission to announce Telangana poll dates in mid-October


More From Current Affairs

Election Commission to announce Telangana poll dates in mid-October

The EC on Saturday issued orders stopping revision of photo electoral rolls in Telagnana with cut-off date of January 1, 2019 and to go ahead with draft rolls of January 1, 2018, to pave the way for early polls in Telangana.

Cyber crimes see an increase in Hyderabad

According to the officials at She Teams and cyber crimes, at least four to five cases come up every month reported by women victims.

P Chidambaram dares BJP to dispute official data on economy’s growth

After CSO data was released, Chidambaram had said the Congress-led UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments delivered the highest decadal growth since the Independence. (Photo: File | PTI)

At World Hindu Congress in Chicago, 'hard, soft ladoo' boxes for guests

The second WHC is being held here to mark commemoration of 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at Parliament of World's Religions in 1893 in Chicago. (Photo: Twitter | @WHCongress)

After Sec 377 verdict, Odisha's first transgender official now hopes to marry soon

Aishwarya had laid claim to fame for being Odishas first state civil servant from the transgender community. Formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, she is currently posted as Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Paradip. (Photo: File)
