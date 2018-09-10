Tamil Nadu couple, questioned on extra-marital affair, electrocute selves: cops

The charred bodies of the woman of Athani Colony and Suresh were found in the deserted field in Madesan Thottam in area Monday morning. (Representational Image)

Erode: A 31-year old woman and a man were found dead in an apparent suicide after being confronted over their extra-marital affair in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, the police said on Monday.

They had electrocuted themselves in a field, the police added.

The charred bodies of the woman of Athani Colony and 39-year old Suresh, an electrician, of nearby Singampettai village were found in the deserted field in Madesan Thottam in area Monday morning.

Some wires were found, indicating that Suresh, being an electrician, had opted for electrocution to end their lives by using a nearby power line, the police said.

The two were suspected to have taken the step as the woman's husband had reprimanded them recently after coming to know about their alleged illicit relationship, they said.

Suresh was also married, police said.