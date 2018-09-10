Will Rahul take responsibility of 2-yr-old's death in Bihar: Ravi Shankar

Will Rahul Gandhi be responsible for the death of a two-year-old baby in Bihar's Jehanabad asked Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

New Delhi: Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday claimed that a two-year-old baby died in Bihar's Jehanabad, after an ambulance carrying her was stuck in traffic jam, due to Bharat Bandh protests called by the Congress and other opposition parties against the rise in fuel prices.

Also Read: 'Fuel price rise out of our hands', BJP defends amid Bharat Bandh protests

The district administration of Jehanabad, however has denied the reports of the baby's death due to bandh or traffic jam.

"The relatives left home late with the baby", said Paritosh Kumar, the sub divisional officer of Jehanabad.

Will Rahul Gandhi be responsible for the death of a two-year-old baby in Bihar's Jehanabad asked Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Union Minister blamed the Congress of creating an "atmosphere of fear" in the country.