Petrol rate spikes ahead of Bharat Bandh

Four-wheeler drivers’ associations will be wearing black badges as a mark of protest. State auto drivers’ union said they will not ply their autorickshaws, school vans and other private transport vehicles today.

Hyderabad: The price of petrol was increased by 41 paise on Sunday, a day ahead of the Bharat Bandh to protest the increase in the price of fuel. This is the 10th time that prices have gone up since August 24.

Autorickshaws in the city may go off the roads as most trade unions are supporting the nationwide bandh called by the opposition. RTC and Metro Rail services are expected to run as usual.

Sathi Reddy of the union demanded the inclusion of petrol under the Goods & Services Tax to remove excess taxation and make fuel more affordable.

Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association president Rajiv Amaran said, "We have not been approached by anyone regarding the bandh. Until and unless we are forced, we will not voluntarily close any petrol bunks."

Mr Amaran said association members were also affected by the price hike, as they had to pay more in the form of advances. He said the price of petrol had gone up by `2.20 in the past nine days. Price analyst G. Vinay Kumar said the Centre and the state governments have to rethink the excessive duties being levied on fuel.