search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol rate spikes ahead of Bharat Bandh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Sep 10, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 12:57 am IST
This is the 10th time that prices have gone up since August 24.
Four-wheeler drivers’ associations will be wearing black badges as a mark of protest. State auto drivers’ union said they will not ply their autorickshaws, school vans and other private transport vehicles today.
 Four-wheeler drivers’ associations will be wearing black badges as a mark of protest. State auto drivers’ union said they will not ply their autorickshaws, school vans and other private transport vehicles today.

Hyderabad: The price of petrol was increased by 41 paise on Sunday, a day ahead of the Bharat Bandh to protest the increase in the price of fuel. This is the 10th time that prices have gone up since August 24.

Autorickshaws in the city may go off the roads as most trade unions are supporting the nationwide bandh called by the opposition. RTC and Metro Rail services are expected to run as usual. 

 

Four-wheeler drivers’ associations will be wearing black badges as a mark of protest. State auto drivers’ union said they will not ply their autorickshaws, school vans and other private transport vehicles today.

Sathi Reddy of the union demanded the inclusion of petrol under the Goods & Services Tax to remove excess taxation and make fuel more affordable.
Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association president Rajiv Amaran said, "We have not been approached by anyone regarding the bandh. Until and unless we are forced, we will not voluntarily close any petrol bunks."

Mr Amaran said association members were also affected by the price hike, as they had to pay more in the form of advances. He said the price of petrol had gone up by `2.20 in the past nine days. Price analyst G. Vinay Kumar said the Centre and the state governments have to rethink the excessive duties being levied on fuel. 

Tags: petrol price, bharat bandh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
 

Will the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 'Hide Notch' option return?

Nokia recently launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 6.1 Plus in India and the Android One smartphone has already received the August security update.
 

Family of 3 escapes unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

'Amazingly none of them were seriously hurt, but as a precaution they were taken to hospital for check-ups,' said a statement from the British Transport Police. (Photo: File)
 

People in countries that promote gender equality enjoy better quality of sleep

Both sexes had different factors disrupting their sleep such as children for women and finances for men (Photo: AFP)
 

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

The Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan film is the first time Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have collaborated on a film.
 

Top scientists believe transfusion of young blood can end sickness in old age

The process may lead to 10 percent reduction in blood cholesterol levels (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit may consult Centre before giving nod

Rajiv Gandhi

Women do not complain due to embarrassment

The man gets disappointed and starts threatening the woman to stay with him, failing which he resorts to character assassination on social media, Purnima Nagaraja, a consulting psychologist, said. (Representional Image)

Election Commission to announce Telangana poll dates in mid-October

The EC on Saturday issued orders stopping revision of photo electoral rolls in Telagnana with cut-off date of January 1, 2019 and to go ahead with draft rolls of January 1, 2018, to pave the way for early polls in Telangana.

Cyber crimes see an increase in Hyderabad

According to the officials at She Teams and cyber crimes, at least four to five cases come up every month reported by women victims.

P Chidambaram dares BJP to dispute official data on economy’s growth

After CSO data was released, Chidambaram had said the Congress-led UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments delivered the highest decadal growth since the Independence. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham