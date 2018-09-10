search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Opponents dig up videos of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hollow promises

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 2:19 am IST
The videos are of speeches he made on various occasions,on important issues which have not borne fruit, countering TRS and Mr Rao’s claims.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Karimnagar: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao have come under attack on social networking sites from opponents who have retrieved old videos of Mr Rao's speeches and promises, in order to expose the caretaker Chief Minister. 

The videos are of speeches he made on various occasions, on important issues which have not borne fruit, countering TRS and Mr Rao’s claims. Many jokes are being cracked about Mr Rao's promises and his credibility on social networking sites Facebook and Whats-app.  Some videos compare Mr Rao’s past and present statements. A video put out by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee state vice-president and Karimnagar former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, is on Mr Rao's statements on the Gouravelli and Gandipelli irrigation project in Husnabad. Prabhakar appealed to the people to judge Mr Rao and his TRS rule based on Mr Rao’s false promises and his failure to fulfil the promises he made.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Ponnam Prabhakar questioned what has happened to Mr Rao’s promise to irrigate one crore acres via new irrigation projects initiated by the TRS and added that most of Mr Rao's promises were tall talk and false promises.      

The Osmania University Students organisations are also posting such videos exposing the double talk of the government.

The videos are being used by Opposition parties and opponents of the TRS to debunk Mr Rao’s claims of development and welfare schemes. He had declared he would make a Dalit Chief Minister and give Dalits three acres of land, recruit them to government jobs, and regularise outsourcing and contract jobs,

Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
 

Will the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 'Hide Notch' option return?

Nokia recently launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 6.1 Plus in India and the Android One smartphone has already received the August security update.
 

Family of 3 escapes unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

'Amazingly none of them were seriously hurt, but as a precaution they were taken to hospital for check-ups,' said a statement from the British Transport Police. (Photo: File)
 

People in countries that promote gender equality enjoy better quality of sleep

Both sexes had different factors disrupting their sleep such as children for women and finances for men (Photo: AFP)
 

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

The Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan film is the first time Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have collaborated on a film.
 

Top scientists believe transfusion of young blood can end sickness in old age

The process may lead to 10 percent reduction in blood cholesterol levels (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Malkajgiri residents name damaged road as KTR/Commissioner bridge

Residents of Malkajgiri protest against poor condition of the road at RK Nagar on Sunday.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority master plan marred by errors

Citing this, the HMDA constituted 25 teams comprising town planning officials and village revenue officers to verify the errors. Of these 25, 15 teams have submitted their reports after cross-checking on the ground.

TRS to field Malla Reddy from Medchal segment

A video grab of Malkajgiri MP C. Malla Reddy undergoing Pala Abishekam by milkmen on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

Centre issues warning against Momo Challenge

Once the contact is added, the image of a terrifying Japanese Momo doll with bulging eyes appears in the list.

UP minister Mukut Bihari Varma stirs up controversy over Ram Temple

The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham