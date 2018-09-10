Opponents dig up videos of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hollow promises

Karimnagar: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao have come under attack on social networking sites from opponents who have retrieved old videos of Mr Rao's speeches and promises, in order to expose the caretaker Chief Minister.

The videos are of speeches he made on various occasions, on important issues which have not borne fruit, countering TRS and Mr Rao’s claims. Many jokes are being cracked about Mr Rao's promises and his credibility on social networking sites Facebook and Whats-app. Some videos compare Mr Rao’s past and present statements. A video put out by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee state vice-president and Karimnagar former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, is on Mr Rao's statements on the Gouravelli and Gandipelli irrigation project in Husnabad. Prabhakar appealed to the people to judge Mr Rao and his TRS rule based on Mr Rao’s false promises and his failure to fulfil the promises he made.

Speaking to this newspaper, Ponnam Prabhakar questioned what has happened to Mr Rao’s promise to irrigate one crore acres via new irrigation projects initiated by the TRS and added that most of Mr Rao's promises were tall talk and false promises.

The Osmania University Students organisations are also posting such videos exposing the double talk of the government.

The videos are being used by Opposition parties and opponents of the TRS to debunk Mr Rao’s claims of development and welfare schemes. He had declared he would make a Dalit Chief Minister and give Dalits three acres of land, recruit them to government jobs, and regularise outsourcing and contract jobs,