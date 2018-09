Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi challenged reopening of their tax assessment for 2011-12. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the pleas of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi challenging reopening of their tax assessment for 2011-12.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said, "The writ petitions have failed".

The bench also dismissed the petition of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes who too had challenged the reopening of his tax assessment for the same year (2011-12).